WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines will get their chance to avenge their only loss of the season after they rolled to a 48-14 win in Friday night’s Section IV Class C semifinal against Susquehanna Valley.
“We just executed well in all phases and it was just a solid outing. We had a good week of practice and it reflected tonight,” said Waverly coach Jason Miller on last night’s victory.
The Wolverines will now face off with Chenango Forks — who beat Waverly 14-13 on Oct. 14 and also in last year’s section final — in next week’s Class C championship game.
“This is a great opportunity, another opportunity to go up to their place and we know the task at hand and we hope to have a great week of practice,” Miller said. “You don’t want to put too much pressure on yourselves, but the reality is this is a big game. Last November about this time we walked off that field not very happy campers and (we) kind of blew an opportunity earlier this year — and that’s all behind us now and all we do is focus forward.”
The Wolverines came firing out of the gates on Friday night and marched 78 yards in seven plays to reach paydirt. The big play in the opening drive was a 42-yard connection between junior QB Joey Tomasso and classmate Jay Pipher. In the play, Tomasso used excellent pocket awareness to slide out of pressure and find Pipher down the field.
One play later, Pipher scored on a 5-yard run to give Waverly the early advantage.
A botched snap on the extra point would keep the lead at 6-0 with 8:49 left in the first.
The touchdown would come on a different wrinkle in the Wolverine offense as Pipher took the ball on a jet sweep — something that worked several times throughout the night.
“We haven’t run a lot of that (jet sweep) this year, (but) we moved Kayleb (Bechy) back to slot this week and it gives us a lot of speed,” Miller said.
Tomasso understands that a play like the jet sweep can cause problems for opposing defenses.
“It’s definitely great because Piph and Kayleb and all the guys we have running it are ridiculously fast, and it kind of throws the defense off — especially when we do things out of that,” Tomasso said.
After forcing a punt, the Wolverines marched right back down the field and took a two-score lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tomasso to Isaiah Bretz.
While it was only a 6-yard TD catch, Bretz used an impressive double move — faking inside and going to the front corner of the end zone where Tomasso found him for six.
Ryan Clark made the extra point and it was 13-0 with 3:44 left in the first.
Susquehanna Valley responded on its next drive as the Sabers took advantage of good starting field position and QB Quintin Bowman led them down the field with runs of eight and 19 yards.
The drive was capped off by a 1-yard TD run from Devante Rivera. SV decided to go for two at first, but a holding penalty backed them up and they would go on to miss the extra point.
Miller said his defense let Bowman take advantage of some mistakes, but they quickly tightened things up and slowed him down.
“(Bowman) early on was able to use his feet and escape. We didn’t stay in our pass lanes, which is something we worked on all week,” Miller said. “I thought we did a really good job against the run and just made little execution mistakes. We knew he was dangerous. We started getting to him, hitting him and I thought our kids played really aggressive on defense and did a great job.”
The Wolverines answered right back with a 13-play, 77-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard touchdown run from Tomasso.
Tomasso had completions of 20, 14, and 13 yards on the scoring drive that put Waverly up 20-6 with 6:48 left in the first half.
Waverly’s defense stepped up on the next SV drive as Jake VanHouten picked off a pass and returned it to the Sabers’ 32-yard line.
It would take the Wolverines just three plays to take advantage of the turnover as Tomasso found Pipher in the end zone from 18 yards out to make it 27-6 after the Clark kick.
It didn’t take long for the Waverly defense to once again make some noise as they stopped the Sabers on fourth down to give Tomasso the ball back at the SV 32 with 1:16 left in the half.
The Waverly QB called his own number on the next play and scampered 32 yards for the score. Clark’s extra point made it 34-6 and put an exclamation point on a stellar first half for the Wolverines.
The second half was pretty much all about winding the clock and keeping everyone healthy heading into next week’s sectional final for the Wolverines.
Waverly would add a 4-yard touchdown run from Braeden Hills and a 1-yard score from Payton Fravel.
Susquehanna Valley’s Adam Leonard scored on a 16-yard run with 3:37 left against Waverly’s second-string defense to provide the final margin.
Tomasso completed 13 of 20 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 81 yards and two scores on six carries.
Hills ran the ball nine times for 70 yards and one TD, while Kayleb Bechy had 43 rushing yards and both Pipher and Fravel scored on the ground.
Pipher caught five passes for 100 yards and one TD. Bretz finished with four catches for 41 yards and VanHouten caught two balls for 20 yards.
Bretz also had an interception in the second half for the Waverly defense.
Miller praised several players for their performance on Friday night.
“I thought Braeden Hills ran well and we just keep getting better up front. (The line) did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Miller said. “Joey was Joey and he did a good job finding Jay — and I think Isaiah had a nice touchdown catch on a good move.”
Waverly will now focus its attention on a rematch with Chenango Forks, which rolled to a 40-7 win over Newark Valley in the other semifinal last night.
For Tomasso and the Wolverines the mindset for next week’s sectional title showdown is pretty simple — play like there’s no tomorrow.
“We just have to execute our game plan and play hard — and as long as we leave everything out on the field, we’ll live with the outcome,” Tomasso said.
