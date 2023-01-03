The Tioga Tigers put together another magical football season in 2022, which ended with them once again capturing a New York Class D state championship.
The Tioga squad had plenty of talent up and down the roster, but after losing the state’s best player to graduation, the question was who would step up and lead the Tigers this year.
That man was junior quarterback/safety Caden Bellis, who is our 2022 Daily Review/Morning Times Football Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers to another state title.
Bellis was the Tigers starting QB during last season’s state title run, but this time around he would be asked to carry a much heavier load after 2021 Class D Player of the Year Emmett Wood graduated.
“(Coach Nick) Aiello said at the beginning of the year that some guys were going to have to step up, and I knew that that had to be me,” Bellis said. “I knew I had to do it on both sides of the ball (after we lost) so many seniors. I thought our offense really stepped it up this year with a lot of the new guys we had. It really worked out for us.”
Bellis certainly stepped up on both sides of the ball.
The Tioga standout, who is now 26-0 with two state titles as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, completed over 65 percent of his passes for a school-record 1,512 yards and 24 touchdowns — which is good enough for another Tioga record.
The junior QB only threw three interceptions and had a final QB rating of 134.3.
He was a true dual-threat quarterback, as he also ran for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.
On the defensive side of the ball, Bellis led the Tigers with an impressive 166 tackles, five for loss, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
In the state championship win over Cambridge-Salem, Bellis made 18 stops (six of which were solo tackles) as he helped the Tigers secure their second straight crown.
Bellis said the key to the Tigers’ success this season was the work the entire roster put in during the summer.
“We put in a lot of work during the summer. We had a lot of guys come to camps, and throughout that, we put a lot of work in — and that’s what really helped us (accomplish) our goals this year,” Bellis said.
That work didn’t stop once the Tigers got into the regular season and beyond.
“It was really about practices. We really put in the work, and after the first time we played Delhi, we knew we had to pick it up a little bit. (Coach) Aiello kind of got on us, and we executed. That’s what really helped us in the playoffs,” Bellis said.
The junior QB was quick to praise his teammates — from running backs Drew Macumber and Ousmane Duncanson to the Tigers’ offensive line.
“I love playing with them. Ousmane is one of the best lead blockers in the state, and then whenever we give him the ball, he seems to find a hole and get to the end zone. I’m best friends with both those guys and really encourage them to put in the work — and they do every single time,” Bellis said.
“We had Tate (MaCauley), Garrett (Godfrey), and Cam (Rought) who are tanks up front, and they were just pounding kids. Then we had Levi (Bellis), who is what 150 pounds and just pulling around, and then Max (Dydynski), who is back from modified. He really put in the work, and it was exciting to see what he could do this year and it worked out for us.”
While his offensive statistics certainly got more press this season, it’s on the defensive side of the ball where Bellis really has fun just “flying around.”
“We’re just doing our jobs and flying around,” Bellis said. “The linebackers just reading their holes and filling their holes, the D-line filling their holes and letting the guys behind (them) fly around and make tackles.”
For Bellis and the Tigers, winning a state championship inside the Dome in Syracuse will never get old.
“It’s an unreal feeling. It’s something you can’t really explain. You know all the guys out there getting pumped before the game, and you walk out and see the lights. It’s something you (might) never experience again.”
Now, Bellis is focused on helping the Tioga wrestling squad win another state team title while he looks to win an individual state gold later this winter.
The junior is thrilled to see his football teammates find success in other sports.
“I’m super confident in my wrestling team. The basketball team is really picking it up this year, too. I know they’re going to have a great season ... It’s really cool knowing that all the athletes that play football are out there competing and doing well in the other sports. It’s really cool to see,” he said.
Bellis said winning awards like this one means a lot to him — and he wants to share it with his teammates.
“It means a lot. I feel like it’s not just me winning these awards. I feel like it’s everyone on the team. They are all supporting me. They are all pushing me to work harder,” Bellis said. “I know that other teams around our area had great seasons. Waverly beating Forks for the first time in I don’t even know. That was a great season for them. Canton had a great year, so shoutout to them. It means a lot to me winning these awards over all these guys.”
All-Region Football All-Stars
MVP: Tioga’s Caden Bellis
Offensive Player of the Year: Waverly’s Joey Tomasso
Defensive Player of the Year: Canton’s Hayden Ward
Rookie of the Year: Waverly’s Jake VanHouten
Coaching Staff of the Year: Tioga Tigers — Nick Aiello
All-Stars
Offense
QB: Athens’ Mason Lister
RB: Canton’s Riley Parker
RB: Troy’s Clayton Smith
RB: Tioga’s Drew Macumber
WR: Waverly’s Jay Pipher
WR: Athens’ Luke Horton
WR: Tioga’s Valentino Rossi
TE: Tioga’s Karson Sindoni
OL: Canton’s Gage Pepper
OL: Tioga’s Tate MaCauley
OL: Tioga’s Cam Rought
OL: Canton’s Mason Nelson
OL: Troy’s Kory Schucker
K: Canton’s Bailey Ferguson
Defense
DL: Waverly’s Kam Hills
DL: Troy’s Mason Woodward
DL: Athens’ Glenn Romberger
DL: Tioga’s Garrett Godfrey
LB: Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson
LB: Canton’s Brenen Taylor
LB: Canton’s Hudson Ward
LB: Waverly’s Ty Beeman
DB: Tioga’s Evan Sickler
DB: Athens’ Matt Machmer
DB: Troy’s Evan Woodward
P: Towanda’s Justin Schoonover
ATH: Canton’s Weston Bellows
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.