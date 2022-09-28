Lady Tigers fall to Notre Dame

TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga girls soccer team dropped fell to Elmira Notre Dame on Tuesday by a final score of 2-0.
Notre Dame would net one goal in the first half and another in the second half.
They would outshoot Tioga 27-4 and had a 4-0 advantage on corners.
Even with the disparity in shooting numbers, Tioga goalkeeper Reagen Foley would turn in a stellar day between the posts and recorded 24 saves against a talented offense in Notre Dame.
“She made some very good decisions and moved very well in goal as evidenced by her 24 saves,” Tioga Coach Jim Walsh said. “She was helped by aggressive defensive play by outside back Isabelle Carter and good coverage by midfielders Lyla Labour, Elyse Haney, Ava Smolinsky, and Erica Bradley.”
The Tioga girls continue to improve and will look to continue to build on their performance when they travel to take on Newark Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Waverly 3, O-M 2
ODESSA — The Waverly girls soccer team won 3-1 over Odessa-Montour on Tuesday evening.
After a slow start, Kiley Stillman got Waverly on the board with a goal in the 23rd minute. Kennedy had the assist on the goal.
“It took roughly 16 minutes into the game for us to settle down and find our footing,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We had some really well placed balls to our forwards but our shots were either right to their goalie or wide.”
Kennedy Westbrook made it 2-0 with an assist from Lea VanAllen with under four minutes to go in the first half.
O-M scored right before the end of the first half to make it 2-1 at the break.
Stillman netted her second goal of the game three minutes into the second half to push the Waverly lead back to two goals. VanAllen recorded the helper on the goal.
O-M once again pulled within one goal with 20 minute remaining, but the Lady Wolverines held on for the win.
The Lady Wolverines outshot O-M 14-7 and each team had five corner kicks.
Waverly goalkeeper Lea Cole made six saves in the win.
