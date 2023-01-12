TIOGA — The Tioga wrestling team picked up a lopsided win over Marathon at home on Wednesday, where they won nine of 10 contested bouts to capture a 59-6 dominant victory.
Tioga won six matches by fall, two by major decision, and one by decision during the contest.
Picking up wins by fall were Kaydin Cole (106), who got the win over Simon Donah in 2:54, Jayden Duncanson (118) dropped Melodie Sutton in 1:08, Gianni Silvestri (132) captured the pin against Zandon Sutton in 48 seconds, and Tyler Roe (138) took down Braydon Homer in 5:37.
Caden Bellis (145) picked up the win over Brittan Keller in 2:38, while Ousmane Duncanson (160) dropped Dominick Homer in just 54 seconds.
Winning by major decision were Drew Macumber (152) by a count of 13-1 over Anthony Neville and Deakon Bailey (126), who took home a 14-2 win over Brendan Gumaer.
Winning by a decision as well for Tioga was Tate McCauley (215), finishing off Dawsyn Cole by a score of 4-0.
Tioga is back on the mats tomorrow at home with a 6 p.m. start against St. Anthonys as the defending state champs will look to continue their undefeated season.
Waverly 76, Dryden 6
WAVERLY — The Waverly wrestling team picked up a dominant win at home on Wednesday, where they dropped Dryden 76-6 and won every contested bout during the evening.
The only win Dryden captured on the night was a forfeit in the 118-pound weight class — while Waverly took home three forfeits on the night, with Drayton DeKay (102), Parker Larson (145), and Braeden Hills (160) all taking home uncontested wins.
Waverly also picked up nine wins by fall on the night, and Caden Bradley (110) topped Wyatt Curtis in 1:49, Mason Ham (132) dropped Paul Best Jr. in 1:52, Braeden Nichols (138) got the win by pin over Dean Belden in 2:58.
Also winning by pins were Nate Peters (172) over Aaron Keem in just 55 seconds, Matthias Welles (189) getting the win over Hunter Covington in 2:45, Ty Beeman (215) topping Aaron Thompson in 1:24, Gage Tedesco (215) winning over Chase LoPinto in 1:17 and Kam Hills (285) winning the heavyweight round over Kayden Hinckley in 1:14.
The lone major decision win went to Jake Besecker (126), who won over Christopher Greene by a count of 10-2.
Waverly will take to the mats again this weekend when they compete in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament in Elmira starting on Friday.
