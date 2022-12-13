Editor's Note: These games were inadvertently left out of Tuesday's print edition.
JOHNSON CITY -- The Athens Wildcats rebounded from Friday night's loss to Johnson City with a 72-47 win over Norwich in the consolation round of the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Mason Lister earned an All-Tournament team selection with another big performance on Saturday morning. The senior finished with 29 points on a perfect 11 of 11 shooting from the field. He also made all six of his foul shots and added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.
Xavier Watson had 13 points, six rebounds and one block for the Wildcats, who also got eight points each from Luke Horton and Kolsen Keathley.
Horton added six rebounds and Keathley hauled in five boards in the victory.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell added four points and seven rebounds, while Korey Miller and Lucas Kraft both had four points and Jase Babcock had two points.
Wyalusing 45, Sayre 26
WYALUSING -- The Sayre Lady Redskins led 10-7 after the opening quarter but it would be all Wyalusing from there as the Lady Rams pulled away for the win.
Layla Botts led the way for Wyalusing with 11 points. Olivia Leichliter added nine points, and both Sydney Friedlander and Elana Jennings chipped in five points in the win.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton with 10 points.
Lizzy Shaw and Gabby Shaw had six points each for the Lady Redskins.
Wyalusing will host Cowanesque Valley, while Sayre visits Troy on Tuesday.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.