WAVERLY — Tioga and Waverly hosted a pair of Interscholastic Athletic Conference bowling matches at Valley Bowling Center Tuesday night.
Neither squad got the clean sweep it wanted, but neither Tioga team fell either.
In Thursday, Tioga will travel to Groton and Waverly will visit Lansing.
Boys
Waverly 4, Union Springs/Port Byron 0
Waverly had no big explosions on the lanes but five guys had good, solid performances.
Waverly won the games 1,030-803, 846-795 and 870-860 and got he point for total pinfall by a 2,746-2,458 margin.
Zach Vanderpool’s 564 — opened with a 220 — led the way for Waverly. Ashton Pritchard had a steady 561; Dom Wood added a smooth 550; Tristan Campbell opened his 535 with a 236; Trenton Sindoni touched off his 535 with a 208; and Landyn Gunderson had a 437.
Brandon Young had a 553 with a 233 game to lead US/PB and Dylan Howell had a 546 that included a 203.
Tioga 4, Odessa-Montour 0
Dylan Slater was on fire for the Tigers, rolling a 690 on games of 211, 264 and 215.
As far as the match was concerned, there was no real contest as O-M came in with three boys.
That didn’t stop Tioga from posting games of 1,087, 987 and 952 for a total of 2,963.
Gage Cain had a 212 and a 234 on the way to a 586 for Tioga; Nick Slater’s 578 opened with a 223; Rocco Fariello had a 210 and a 209 inn a 558; Frank Chapman wrapped his 526 with a 201 and Brad Webb had a 469.
Girls
Tioga 2, Odessa-Montour 2
Caroline Chapman paced Tioga with a 485 that started with a 180.
Tioga won the op[ener 773-692 but O-M won the second 714-645 and the third 720-712. That left Tioga with a win in total pinfall 2,130-2,126.
Also for Tioga, Jaime Card had a 443; Rachel Feeko totaled a 429; Chloe Gillett ended with a 400; Allie VCreller posted a 366; and BobbiJo Tarbox finished with a 364.
Sarah Barr led O-M with a 531 that included a 200 and a 187, and Courtney Davis added a 502 that included a 188.
Union Springs/Port Byron 3, Waverly 1
Colleen Jump had the best score of the match, posting a 226-232-188 set for a 646 that Waverly couldn’t overcome.
Waverly won the opener 905-798, but the visitors took the second game 857-799 and the third 857-763 to earn the point for total pinfall 2,512-2,467.
Rachel Houseknecht opened her team-best 565 with a 220, and Victoria Houseknecht added a 516 that included a 184 and a 183.
Also for Waverly, Shantilly Decker had a 180 in a 475; Sage Garrison added a 466; Serenity Conklin had a 192 to open a 445; and Emily Housknecht finished with a 283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.