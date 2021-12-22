ATHENS — Athens hosted Troy on Tuesday to open the NTL dual meet wrestling season. While both coaches lamented their teams’ relative conditioning, the Wildcats had just enough horsepower to top Troy 36-33.
Athens won the coin toss and dictated the matchups early in the meet to build a big lead. The Wildcats won six of the first seven bouts.
Returning state runner-up Gavin Bradly picked up a quick fall at 126 to open the night for Athens. The Wildcats then forfeited to Seth Seymour at 132 to tie the team score at 6-6.
Athens went on a roll from there. Kaden Setzer got a quick takedown on Troy’s Peyton Bellows and turned him with an arm bar for a fall.
In the most exciting bout of the night, Jake Courtney of Athens survived a roller coaster bout against Troy’s Jacob Hinman. Courtney appeared to be cradled and about to give up a takedown when he locked up a cradle of his own and turned Hinman to his back for five points, and the early lead.
Hinman battled back and had Courtney fighting off his back at the end of the second period. The buzzer may have been the only thing that saved Courtney. Hinman led 10-7 after two periods.
Courtney took neutral to start the third period. Hinman fired off a shot and was in deep on a leg. Once again, Courtney locked up a cradle and got five points to regain the lead, 12-10. Hinman escaped but Courtney got the final takedown to ensure a 14-11 victory.
At 152, Lucas Forbes, of Athens, used a couple fireman’s carries for takedowns to build a lead over Troy’s Eli Randall. After the second takedown, Forbes buried a half and decked Randall in 1:33.
Karter Rude made quick work of Troy’s Rylan Breidt at 160 with a fall in 1:25.
Cameron Whitmarsh used four takedowns to control his match against Troy’s William Steele. Whitmarsh earned a 9-3 victory, and Athens stretched its lead to 30-6.
Troy’s Josh Isbell used an eight-point second period to put an end to the Athens run, defeating Colin Rosh 9-7.
Mason Woodward continued Troy’s winning ways with a third period fall over Caleb Nason. Troy closed the gap in the team score to 30-15.
Athens’ heavyweight, Josh Nittinger put the match away for Athens. His fifteen-second fall stretched Athens’ lead to 36-15.
Troy won the remaining three bouts.
Kannon Renzo picked up a forfeit at 106.
Konner Kerr racked up a first period fall over Keaton Sinsabaugh. Caleb Shumway picked up a forfeit at 120. Troy pulled within three, but lost as a team 36-33.
Athens’ head coach Shawn Bradley admitted that the Wildcats “knew going in it would be close.” He noted that “A lot of those matches we were out conditioned. I have to give Brandon (Spiak) credit, his guys came to wrestle.“
Troy’s head coach Brandon Spiak said that his team did not wrestle like it has been.
“When you come into a place like Athens and you wrestle like that, you’re not going to walk out of this gym with a win,” he said. “(Athens wrestlers) are going to go for six minutes and we knew that coming in.”
Athens is in action today, hosting the Wildcat Duals at 2:00. Troy will be in action after Christmas in the Tunkhannock Holiday tournament.
Williamson 48, Sayre 11
TIOGA JUNCTION — Williamson took advantage of five forfeits and three pins to post a 48-11 NTL wrestling win over Sayre Tuesday avaning.
Wyatt Dacheux opened the match with a pin of Sayre’s Jacob Carpenter at 106 and Charlie Hungerford accepted a forfeit at 113.
From 132-145 Darren Clark and Owen Cummings accepted forfeits around a pin win by Ayden Sprague over Cameron McCutcheon at 138.
Jayden Gardner got Sayre on the board with a second period pin of Aidric Passerallo at 152, but that and a technical fall win at 189 by Josh Wilson, 17-2 over Tim Freeman, were Sayre’s only wins of the night.
Sayre’s next match will be Jan. 6 at Towanda.
