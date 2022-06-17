Southern Tier legend King Rice gives Waverly All-Stars a pep talk

WAVERLY — The Waverly Little League Major Division All-Stars spent this week preparing for District 6 pool play, but on Monday they took a short break to listen to a Southern Tier sports legend.
King Rice was a standout basketball and football player at Binghamton High School before going on to play hoops for legendary coach Dean Smith at the University of North Carolina.
In his high school career, Rice led Binghamton to back-to-back state championships on the hardwood. While at UNC, Rice was the starting point guard for most of his career. He played with future NBA players Rick Fox, J.R. Reid, Scott Williams, Hubert Davis, George Lynch and Clifford Rozier.
Rice was in the Valley visiting a longtime friend who has a grandson on the Waverly All-Star squad. He decided to stop by the team’s practice to give a pep talk before they started their playoff run.
Rice is currently the head basketball coach at Monmouth University — where he led his squad to the NCAA tournament in 2021.
The Waverly Major Division All-Stars are Axel Murray, Brayden Bowman, Brody Lambert, Chase Sinsabaugh, Gabe Hendershot, Griffin Walter, Hayden Roskow, Jack Pipher, Jax Myers, Jesse Lantz, Jonathan Montgomery, Maddex Presher and Peyton Lawson.
The coaches for this year’s 11-12 year old squad are manager Patrick Bowman, with assistant coaches Patric Bronson and Jerry Sinsabaugh.
