WHITNEY POINT – Domination.
That’s the only word to use to describe Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s 60-6 season-opening win over Whitney Point on Saturday.
“I’m very happy with the way our kids approached today,” said Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “We came out and fired on all cylinders. We had things going. Guys played together, flying around. It’s exciting to be back out here full swing.”
SVEC’s Eagles offense rolled up 504 yards and the defensive performance, while not perfect, stopped two Whitney Point Golden Eagles drives with interceptions and another by forcing and recovering a fumble.
“We didn’t tackle great, but we had great pursuit with guys coming up and cleaning things up,” said Chaffee. “We have to work on our tackling. It’s tough. With 16 guys we try not to do a lot of live tackling in practice.”
After Whitney Point scored on a 63-yard pass from Bryson Smith to Ben Cooke, most thought they may be looking at a barnburner.
SVEC got the ball back at Whitney Point’s 47 after the kickoff and needed two plays to even the score on a 30-yard Devin Beach run. Nick Thomas ran in the PAT for an 8-6 lead with 10:37 left to go in the first quarter.
Then SVEC’s defense burned down the barn.
Whitney Point got one first down on its next possession before giving the ball up on downs – SVEC scored on every possession and Whitney Point never punted – and SVEC went back to work near midfield.
A couple of double-digit runs put SVEC at the Golden Eagles’ 18. After two incompletions, Thomas hit Hunter Hayes for the score. Hayes added the PAT for a 16-6 lead and the visitors were just getting started.
That was SVEC’s shortest scoring play. Added together, the Eagles’ eight TDs totaled 308 yards and the team averaged 14 yards per play throughout the game.
Sacks by Elliott Walter and a penalty led to another turnover on downs for Whitney Point and SVEC scored two plays later on a 72-yard Hayes run.
Those two possessions were the way the game went. Whitney Point, which ended up with 351 yards, many coming after the game was decided, would get a couple of first downs before giving the ball up, and SVEC would score quickly. The Eagles next two scores a 55-yard Thomas-to-Logan Jewell connection and after the fumble, a 32-yard pass from Thomas to Hayes. Those two scoring “drives” lasted a total of three plays and 56 seconds.
Whitney Point’s best march of the game was a 50-yard possession on 11 plays. The 12th play and the last before a kneel down to end the first half resulted in an interception by SVEC’s Tyler Doster.
The second half produced a 29-yard TD pass from Thomas to Beach; a 40-yard Thomas run; and, after Seth McBride picked off a Whiney Point pass at the goal line and returned it to the 38-yard line, a 30 yard run by backup quarterback and heir apparent Jacek Teribury.
The one bright spot for a Whitney Point team playing its first 8-man game was Cooke, who finished with nine receptions for 165 yards and his team’s TD. Smith ended the day with 249 passing yards on 19-of-27 passing, but also took six sacks.
Thomas hit seven of 16 passes, but had 187 yards and four TDs without an interception. Hayes led SVEC on the ground with 116 yards and a score on four carries and Thomas had 103 yards and a score on four tuns. Hayes also had 83 receiving yards and a score, and Jewell had 54 yards receiving and a TD on three catches.
SVEC will host Moravia at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Candor High School.
