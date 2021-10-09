CANDOR — After dropping the first set 25-18, Tioga reeled off set wins of 25-14 and 25-23.
Down 2-1, Candor rallied to win the last two sets 25-13 and 25-16 to take a 3-2 win at home.
Julia Bellis and Nina Spano led Tioga in kills with 13 and Reese Howey added eight.
Bellis also paced the Tigers in digs with 25, Howey added 15 digs, Hailey Browne finished with 11 digs and Molly Bombard added 10 digs.
Bombard had 18 assists and Lily Mesler added 14 assists; and Browne led the team in points with 14, including three aces. Bombard and Kyra Bailey added eight points each.
Brooke Wilcox was the dimes queen for Candor, handing out 34 assists/ Janelle Marsh had a team-high 13 points with five aces; Addison Aman had 17 digs and nine points; and Isabel Makie finished with 14 digs and nine points.
JV: Candor won the opener, but Tioga won the next two for a 2-1 win.
Tioga was led by Joslyn Maciak with 12 points, three kills and two digs.
Haley Powell added 10 points and two kills for Tioga with Megan Vance adding seven points and five kills, and Layni Whitmore packaging seven points with a block.
Tioga will host Odessa-Montour at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Spencer-Van Etten 3, Waverly 2
SPENCER — Down 1-0 after dropping the first set 25-17, Waverly rebounded to win the second and third sets 25-21 and 25-23.
As was the case for Tioga, though, the Wolverines couldn’t hold that lead as the Lady Panthers won the final two sets 25-17 and 25-17 to get the win.
Michaela Lunger packaged 17 assists, 15 digs and 11 points for the Wolverines. Lillie Kirk led Waverly in points with 13, matched Peyton Shaw with a team-high eight kills and added 13 digs. Also for Waverly, Brilynn Belles packaged eight points with a team-high four aces and eight digs.
JV: S-VE swept to a 3-0 win in the JV match.
Ashlen Croft led Waverly in kills with nine and added nine points. Natalie Lauper paced the Lady Wolverines in points with qo and Maddy Olmstead had a team-high 13 digs.
