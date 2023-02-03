Sayre’s Hubbard joins 1,000-point club

SAYRE — It was a moment four years in the making.
Needing 25 points to have 1,000 for his career, Sayre senior Jackson Hubbard opened Thursday night’s game on fire. Three treys in the first quarter helped get him within 14.
From there, the visiting North Penn-Liberty Mountaineers — trying to win a game that would have kept them in the hunt for a division title and not particularly interested in how many points Hubbard needed — began to double Hubbard every time he touched the ball.
The ploy did limit what Hubbard got for the rest of the game. He ended up with exactly 25 points and has precisely 1,000 for his career going into Tuesday night’s key contest on the road at Canton.
Hubbard knew exactly what he needed to hit the milestone at home.
“This is a huge deal,” said Hubbard. “I’ve been wanting do this since I was a freshman. It feels great since it’s over. Now we can go win some games and chase a district title.”
Most of the time, players who get this milestone signal that they’re trending that way early on. Hubbard, though, got nearly all of his 1,000 in the last three years. The ability was there but the Redskins had other scorers.
Hubbard began to emerge in his sophomore season but has been on fire this season.
“Our new coaching staff is a huge part of it,” said Hubbard when asked what made the difference this season. “They came in and did a good job with everybody — developing their game, getting people to accept their roles and really honing in their skills and we’ve really been on a roll.”
Of course, the guys on this team share in any accolades.
“The guys on the team this year have done a phenomenal job,” said Hubbard. “Our point guard Nick Pellicano has really stepped up. The maturity (he has shown) this year is insane. He stepped into this role to give us the extra looks that we needed when he started dishing the ball off. Zack Garrity’s the workhorse. He gets the boards. Mike Griffin is one of those guys. He’ll start some games and come off the bench in others but he always makes an impact.”
Hubbard noted a couple of long-range shots that Griffin had Thursday night that forced Liberty to give him a little more room, adding, “He’ll play defense and get you boards too. Hudson Trump and Karter Green get us boards too.”
And all of that feeds into Hubbard’s stellar year.
Hubbard admitted that after his big first quarter he began to get a little frustrated by the Mountaineers’ tactics.
Sayre Head Coach Jon Ward saw the frustration.
“It was frustrating for him,” said Ward. “Everything came so easy in the first half. His defense was leading to his offense, he was getting open looks and capitalizing.”
Then Ward said it got tougher for Hubbard to operate.
“They started focusing on him, and he just wanted to get it done and over with.”
The sense of relief was evident as soon as the free throw he took with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter went through the hoop.
“He’s our guy,” said Ward. “He’s one of the best scorers in the state (Hubbard is eighth in the state at 25.3 points per game). That’s a testament to his talent and his hard work over the last few years. He only had eight points his freshman year. Most kids who get 1,000 start right away. He didn’t. He had to work really hard to get here, and I’m very glad that I was the one that got to witness it.”
And as Hubbard said, now the Redskins can just focus on winning games and chasing a district title.
