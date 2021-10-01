SAYRE — Sayre took the first set, 26-24, but Wellsboro went on to win the next three to earn the victory in Thursday night’s NTL volleyball match.
The Hornets won the second set 25-18 and the third, 25-13.
The fourth and deciding set was closer, but it was Wellsboro who came out on top with a 25-23 win.
Gianna Quattrini recorded eight digs to lead the team and added on two aces and two kills.
Gabby Shaw led Sayre with five kills, and also had two blocks, one ace and one dig.
Rachel Vandermark and Emma Smith each recorded seven digs, and Vandermark had six assists.
Smith tacked on three assists, two kills and one ace.
Sayre will visit Northeast Bradford for a match at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Athens 3, Troy 1
TROY — The Athens volleyball team snapped its losing streak with a victory over Troy in four sets on Thursday night.
Athens won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-15.
Troy fought back in the third set, winning 25-18.
The Wildcats held on for the win by winning the fourth set, 25-20.
Jenny Ryan led the way for Athens with seven aces, 14 kills and 18 digs.
Five other Wildcats also broke double-digits in the digs column. Ally Martin had 12, Taylor Walker had 11, Braelynn Wood had 13, Ella Coyle had 12 and Cassie Babcock had 11.
Wood also recorded four aces in the match.
“The girls as a team played really well. It was super refreshing to watch them play with more relentlessness,” Athens coach Heather Hanson said. “We tried a couple different things tonight and that seemed to help out.”
Athens will face off against North Penn-Liberty at home at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Tioga 3, Newark Valley 0
TIOGA CENTER — The Lady Tigers volleyball squad had no issues taking care of Newark Valley, sweeping the Cardinals 25-12, 25-15, 25-15 to earn the win on Thursday night.
Hailey Browne led the team with nine aces, while Julia Bellis and Austyn Vance each had five.
Bellis also recorded five digs and three kills.
Reese Howey had seven kills for Tioga, and Nina Spano had five.
Lily Mesler recorded 10 assists, and Molly Bombard had nine to go along with her four kills.
Tioga will take on Edison at home at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.