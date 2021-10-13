Tioga girls soccer drops season finale

TIOGA CENTER — Tioga matched Moravia for a half, but the visiting Blue Devils pulled away from a 1-1 halftime tie to post a 5-2 win over the Lady Tigers.
On senior night, Tioga played tough and goalie Gabrielle Foley even turned away a penalty kick, but the Blue Devils had a bit too much on this night.
“Historically we have played some of our best soccer on senior night, (Tuesday night) was no exception,” said Tioga Coach Jim Walsh. “Perhaps it’s the aura of Haggerty Field coupled with the motivation to send the seniors off on a high note. The four seniors (Haley Champlin, Rachel Feeko, Abagail Foley, Gabrielle Foley) especially picked up their game.
Kaylee Noyes had Tioga’s first-half goal.
Gabby Foley stoned an early PK to keep the score tied, but Moravia’s consistent pressure early in the second half led to a pair of goals three minutes apart to put the Blue Devils in command.
“Gabby again showed her goalie prowess with some phenomenal saves and a lot of them. Abagail finished her stellar career with our second goal of the night,” said Walsh. “Rachel Feeko moving the best she has all season with some nice lefty shots on goal, and Haley working the hardest she has ever worked in a game with some nice touches.”
The Tigers did battle back, getting a goal from Abby Foley in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.
“That completes our unfortunate, injury-riddled season,” said Walsh. “The girls never gave up, played with full effort, and displayed great team spirit throughout despite the circumstances.”
