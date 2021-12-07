WAVERLY — After a very slow start for both teams, Waverly’s ladies started finding their range late in the first quarter. It took Tioga longer to start connecting. The result was a 56-21 Waverly win in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
Tioga Head Coach Stephanie Hills noted that this particular matchup was a tough way to start the year.
“It was very tough for us. I was proud of my team,” said Hills. “It was 0-0 near the end of the first quarter. We lasted five minutes against in-your-face man (defense).”
No points were scored and turnovers ruled the day for the first 2:30 of the game. Peyton Shaw finally broke the ice with 3:18 to go in the opening stanza. Kennedy Westbrook scored next for Waverly, then Addison Westbrook hit twice off Paige Robinson assists to give the Wolverines an 8-0 lead after a quarter.
“We had a slow start but once we got settled in we started playing better defensively and started executing better offensively,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “When shots begin going in you get a little energy.”
Now settled in, the Wolverines pulled away. Olivia Nittinger connected in the first seconds of the second quarter, then Kennedy Westbrook and Shaw hit threes to make it 17-0. After two Kennedy Westbrook free throws made it 19-0, Tioga’s, Reese Howey hit a deuce for the Tigers. Kyra Bailey hit a free throw, then the Wolverines went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter.
Waverly built its lead to 49-8 through three periods before the Tigers began to find their stride.
“We did get a little tired, but they didn’t give up,” said Hills. “We ended up coming back at the end and scored a few more points.”
Shaw led a trio of Waverly players in double digits with 15 points and added eight rebounds. Nittinger finished with 13 points and three steals, and Kennedy Westbrook logged 12 points, five steals and five assists.
Also for Waverly, Robinson had five steals, three assists and two points; Addison Westbrook had seven points and two blocks; and Lourden Benjamin finished with seven rebounds and five points.
Howey ended the game with six points, nine boards and three blocks. Gabby Foley netted nine points; Abby Foley had seven rebounds; and Julia Bellis added three steals and three points.
On Thursday, Waverly will host Edison and Tioga will host Spencer-Van Etten. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
———
Note: See more from this game in Thursday’s Tines.
