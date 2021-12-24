MVP: Hannah Walker — Athens

Walker was dominant on offense in her senior season, tallying 18 goals and 16 assists. NTL coaches named her the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year: Kennedy Westbrook — Waverly

In her third varsity season, Westbrook scored 14 goals — including a hat trick against Tioga — and also tallied eight assists.

Defensive Player of the Year: Bella Romano — Waverly

Waverly coach Tara Hogan expected the to be a major contributor on defense in 2021, and she did just that.

Newcomer of the Year: Claire Clonch — Waverly

The eighth-grader started every game for the Lady Wolverines this past season.

Coach of the Year: Richard Pitts — Athens

Pitts led the Lady Wildcats to yet another appearance in the District IV playoffs in 2021.

All-Stars

Lea Van Allen — Waverly

Abby Foley — Tioga

Gabby Foley — Tioga

Erica Bradley — Tioga

Sophia Haney — Tioga

Ally Thoman — Athens

Addy Wheeler — Athens

Taegan Williams — Athens

Caydence Macik — Athens

Paige Robinson — Waverly

Lea Cole — Waverly

Bri Schweiger — SVEC

