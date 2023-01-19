Thoman chooses to soar with the Golden Eagles

ATHENS — Often an athlete’s choice of a university will come down to feeling at home.
Such was certainly the case for Athens’ Ally Thoman, who will continue her soccer and academic career at Brockport State.
“It felt different than any other campus I’ve been on, and just the atmosphere of the team made me really excited to go there,” Thoman said after she signed with Brockport inside the Athens Area High School gym on Wednesday.
Thoman said that Mansfield, Cortland and Lock Haven were also in the mix, adding, “All were really good options but in the end Brockport was my pick.”
Athens Head Soccer Coach Rich Pitts also said that the conference Brockport is in — the SUNYAC (State University of New York Athletic Conference) — is a good fit.
“I think that conference really plays to her talents,” said Pitts. “It’s a really good league. There are really good teams in the SUNYAC, really good competition and all those teams get good non-conference games.”
Thoman doesn’t have her place on the team sketched out yet but she knows that hard work will pay off.
“I know as long as I work hard — keep putting in the work I do all winter with my club team, going to the gym and all that — I think I have a really good shot.”
Her high school coach agrees.
“I see her as a kid who can walk in and get minutes if not start,” Pitts said. “She won’t sit the bench as a freshman. She works too hard.”
Pitts said that her work ethic is what has gotten her ready for the next level.
“I think she’s probably the most prepared player just from the standpoint of how hard she works,” said Pitts. “Not only does she grind in the classroom, but on her own, in training with her club team and during the season she’s a hard worker.”
Among other things, Brockport is known as a good school for physical education majors and that will be Thoman’s course of study.
“They have one of the best programs,” said Thoman.
Thoman credited her high school and club coach, Pitts, for much of her success.
“I definitely couldn’t be where I am today without my club team and my high school team,” she said, adding that Pitts coaches both squads. “I couldn’t have done it without Pitts.”
She also said that the teammates she has had over the years have been a good influence.
“Playing with those girls has helped me be the player I am today. They gave me a lot of confidence and helped me keep working to be as good as they had been,” Thoman said.
Brockport is coming off a 5-9-3 season and is a young team that has nine rising sophomores. The Golden Eagles lose eight players from last year’s 23-player squad.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.