Thoman chooses to soar with the Golden Eagles

Athens’ Ally Thoman signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Brockport State on Wednesday. Thoman is pictured in the front row with her mother, Penny, and brother, Alex. In the back row are Athens High School principal Bill Clark, head soccer coach Rich Pitts and athletic director JB Sullivan.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

