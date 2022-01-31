Wolverines survive Panthers' challenge

SPENCER — The host Spencer-Van Etten Lady Panthers only led in the opening seconds of Saturday’s contest against Waverly, but the outcome was in doubt well into the fourth quarter. In the end, Waverly edged away late to post a 52-40 win over S-VE, but it certainly wasn’t easy.
“I’m so proud of my girls for how hard they played and how they responded to the pressure,” said Spencer-Van Etten Head Coach Justin Cole.
“We battled through it,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly. “We weren’t playing the best. They fought through it and dealt with some adversity. They handled it pretty well, I thought.”
Kelly said that free throws were key and indeed, his Lady Wolverines hit six of eight down the stretch and 15 of 23 for the game.
“We rely a lot on our pressure to ge us some transition baskets,” said Kelly. “They did a nice job on transition defense. We didn’t get a lot of those baskets.”
Cole said his team was ready for the pressure.
“We knew they were going to press the entire game,” said Cole. “I told them to relax and they did. They came out ready to play for all 32 minutes.
“Defensively, we played well enough to win today,” said Cole. “We just have to get some baskets to fall.”
For the Panthers, rebounding almost delivered S-VE a win. Better in the second half better board work by the Wolverines and a better job of valuing the basketball allowed them to increase a three-point halftime lead and pull away late.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth barnburner. Waverly started with a three-point lead. S-VE whittled away at a lead that never extended beyond four and trailed by just two on a Hannah Martines free throw and a basket by Abby Bunce. Then a few quick buckets by Waverly at the end of the period made it a seven-point game.
Kelly said that getting a little separation at the end in the third quarter after baskets by Addison Westbrook and Peyton Shaw helped his team. The Wolverines continued what would turn out to be a 9-1 run spanning the end of the third period and start of the fourth to take a 10-point lead at 43-33.
The Lady Panthers battled from there, but could never get the deficit under eight points the rest of the way.
A balanced Waverly offense was led by Lourden Benjamin’s 10 points. Kennedy Westbrook packaged nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Waverly; Shaw had nine points and five boards; Paige Robinson added eight points and five boards, and Olivia Nittinger also tallied eight points.
Bunce netted 10 points and 10 rebounds for a nice double-double. Martinez led S-VE on the scoreboard with 16 points and added five rebounds. Sophia Dutra had 11 rebounds, five points and three steals, and Rhialla Lawrence had nine points.
At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Waverly will visit Notre Dame and S-VE will travel to Odessa-Montour.
