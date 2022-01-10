STRATOGA – Tioga claimed another title over the weekend, rolling to a championship in the Saratoga Invitational.
Tioga, which boasted four champions and two second-place wrestlers, took the title with 189 points. The tigers easily bested second-place Spaulding, Vt., who scored 135.5 points. Windsor was third with 126 points, with Shenendehowa and Shaker rounding out the top five with 114 and 109.5 points, respectively.
Gianni Silvestri was Tioga’s first champion. At 118 he downed Shaker’s Michael Santore 5-1 in the final.
At 132 Caden Bellis took the title by technical fall, beating Ticonderoga’s Vince Grembocki 17-1.
Highlighting the strength of the middle of Tioga’s lineup, Donovan Smith took the title at 145 with an 8-2 win over Saranac in the final.
At 152, the champion was Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson who downed Saranac’s Hunter Devins by pin in 3:46 in the final. Along the way, Duncanson had to go through teammate Emmett Wood in the semis and did so by a 5-2 score.
Also reaching the finals for Tioga were Deakon Bailey, who took second at 110, and Tyler Roe for second at 126.
Also for Tioga, Justin Hopkins and Wood placed fourth at 145 and 152, respectively; and Jayden Duncanson at 110, Drew Macumber at 138 and Tate McCauley at 285 were fifth.
