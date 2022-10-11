WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines soccer team netted a 7-0 win over Whitney Point on Tuesday, led by a hat trick performance from junior Griff Schillmoeller.
Waverly would get on the board first, with Schillmoeller lining up a shot from around 15 yards out to get out to a 1-0 lead 17 minutes into the first half.
A few minutes later, Charlie Larrabee would get a goal of his own and found the back of the net on an assist from Nehemiah Anthony to go up 2-0.
Schillmoeller would net his second goal of the half on a penalty kick to go up 3-0, a lead they would take into the break.
In the second half, Waverly netted four more goals, with Larrabee picking up his second goal and Schillmoeller netting his third.
Ethan Gorsline and Logan Roskow would score goals to bring the score to 7-0, and give Waverly the win and move to 7-6 on the year.
Waverly outshot Whitney Point 24-2 on goal and 3-2 on corners.
Tyler Mitchell recorded two saves for Waverly, and Whitney Point’s Jackson Finch recorded 17.
“The boys are playing some really good technical soccer, and with the regular season winding down, I’m really happy to be playing solid soccer going into the postseason,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Ryck said. “Tonight was a good confidence builder for us heading into our final regular season game tomorrow at Dryden.”
Waverly will end their regular season today when they travel to take on Dryden at 7 p.m.
Williamsport 6, Athens 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Athens boys soccer team took on Williamsport on Saturday and fell by a final score of 6-0.
Jett Johnson and Connor Poole scored two goals for Williamsport while Jack Fink and Angelo Casas added goals as well.
No stats were available for Athens.
The Wildcats, now 9-6-1, will take on Williamson today at 4 p.m. on the road.
