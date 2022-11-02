NORWICH — The host Purple Tornado scored first, but Waverly scored on five straight possessions to post a 34-17 win over Norwich in the final regular-season game of the season for both teams.
“It was a really good win on the road against a quality Class B team (Norwich is seeded second in the Section IV Class B playoffs) that has some quality wins,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller.
Norwich opened with a few first downs and downed its subsequent punt at Waverly’s 1-yard line.
The Wolverines missed out on what would have been their second 99-yard TD pass of the season by a couple of inches and had to punt the ball back. A pain in the Wolverines’ collecting side all game long, Ryan Holden ripped off a 25-yard run to make it first-and-goal. Evan a 15-yard loss on a bad snap couldn’t derail the Tornado.
After a short gain, quarterback Steven Dowdell hit Richard Fuller on third down to make it fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line and Holden, who had 120 yards on 26 runs, punched it in.
“They stuck it to us on that first drive,” said Miller, adding, “we had three possessions in the first half and scored on two of them.”
Waverly’s answer was swift.
Taking over at its 10-yard line after the kickoff, Jay Pipher and Braeden Hills combined for 28 yards and Joey Tomasso — who finished with 16 completions in 22 attempts for 285 yards and three TDs — hit Pipher for 20 more.
With the Wolverines in plus territory, the Tornado defense stiffened but Nate DeLill caught a Tomasso pass and rumbled down to the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Tomasso ran it in from there.
A quick three-and-punt by Norwich gave Waverly the ball back at Norwich’s 44-yard line. Two penalties left the Wolverines facing third-and-nine from the 43 when Tomasso hit Pipher for a 43-yard TD. On the play, the Norwich defender went for the pick and missed, leaving Pipher free to get the six.
Norwich wasn’t dead yet, though, as the Tornado mounted a five-minute, 40-second drive that culminated with a 25-yard Spencer Root field goal.
That drive was Norwich’s high-water mark, though, as the Wolverines took control out of the halftime locker room.
Miller said that they made some subtle adjustments at halftime.
“We executed very well on both sides of the ball in the second half.”
Taking the second half kickoff, Waverly drove 58 yards in just five plays to take a 21-10 lead. The big blow was a 35-yard pass from Tomasso to Pipher, who logged seven receptions for 139 yards and the score. Three plays after Pipher’s 35-yard reception, Tomasso hit Isaiah Bretz from two yards out on a pass that Bretz took off his shoe tops.
Another quick three-and-out by Norwich gave Waverly the ball at its 33-yard line. Tomasso hit Pipher for 17 to midfield and DeLill for 48 more to the two-yard line. Tomasso punched it in on the next play and the Wolverines were rolling.
Norwich showed some signs of life on its next possession, but ended up punting from Waverly’s 36-yard line.
Needing 98 yards for six, Waverly used chunk plays to get there. Tomasso hit Jake VanHouten for 13 yards early and added a 16-yard connection with Pipher. Hills had runs of 17 and 14 yards before Tomasso hit VanHouten for a 36-yard score.
The starting units took the rest of the game off for Waverly and Norwich’s second squad scored on a two-yard plunge from Mitch Collins with 1:07 left for the final tally.
DeLill finished with 62 yards on two receptions, and VanHouten added 59 yards on three catches. Hills led Waverly’s ground game with 53 yards on 11 runs.
Dowdell hit 10 of 19 passes for 76 yards. Ed Mason led the Tornados receivers with four catches for 34 yards.
Miller said that the game was a good way to go into the playoffs.
“It’s a momentum-gainer,” said Miller. “I like the way we executed in the second half. It’ ; give us a little positive momentum going into practice.
“Now it’s a new season and we have to go 1-0 every week. It’s a good position to be in.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.