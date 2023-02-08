Westbrook pushes her way into 1,000-point club By DAVE POST Times Correspondent editor Feb 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly senior Kennedy Westbrook was honored for scoring her 1,000th career point on Friday during a ceremony before Tuesday’s game against Edison. WAVERLY — Heading into last Friday night's game at Watkins Glen, the Waverly girls basketball program had nine players top the 1,000-point plateau.Now you can add Kennedy Westbrook's name to that list.Currently eighth on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,023 points, it was a milestone four years in the making — and one she never thought would be out there for her."(The accomplishment) means a lot, considering that with COVID and everything and only coming here when I was a freshman, I really didn't think I had a chance," Westbrook said.After her junior season, Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly told her that she had 719 points, putting her in range."'We have a lot of work to put in next season,'" she remembers Kelly saying at the time. "I was rally excited when I got it."There are a couple of other young players on Waverly's varsity team who could also be making strides toward 1,000 some day.Her advice is simple."Just keep on pushing through and don't get in your head about things."Westbrook said that she did "get in her head" early in the season."Early in the season, I was (thinking) 'I have to go. I have to get my 1,000th point.' The first couple of games I was in my head. Then I completely forgot about it."And from there, athleticism — Westbrook will attend and play soccer at New Jersey Institute of Technology in the fall — and basketball ability carried her to the milestone.Westbrook said that the one thing that really carries over from one sport to the other is effort."It's work ethic," she said. "There's always going to be someone better than me. You just have to keep pushing." 