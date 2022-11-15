OWEGO — Tioga faced defending state champion Mount Academy in NYSPHSAA Class D Regional play at Owego Free Academy on Saturday.
The Mount Academy Eagles are ranked number one in the class by both the New York Volleyball Coaches Association and MaxPreps. While Tioga came to play, Mount Academy swept the Tigers 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12.
The Tigers started well as they broke Mount Academy’s initial serve and Kyra Bailey’s service led Tioga to a 5-0 lead in the first set. Mount Academy called a timeout and stalled Tioga’s run. Additionally, the Eagles seemed to gain focus and the game began to come to them.
Tioga was able to interrupt Mount Academy runs of five, six and five points. But, momentum clearly favored the Eagles. Mount Academy stormed back to take the first set 25-16.
As Mount Academy found their game, Tioga began to struggle. Tioga’s head coach, Des Ford, described her team’s play as “out of system.”
“We practiced well. We’ve been practicing really hard, really organized. We didn’t perform well,” Ford said.
The Tigers battled early in the second set to stay close at 10-9. But, Mount Academy put together runs of four, five and four to propel them to a 25-17 set win. The Eagles second and third rotations separated them from the Tigers.
Mount Academy controlled the third set for a 25-12 set win, sealing the victory.
Ford believes her team prepared well but just did not play their best game.
“Even though we felt coming in we weren’t intimidated by them (Mount Academy). We watched some film. We were confident. It just wasn’t in our cards today.”
Tioga was led by Bailey, who finished with six service points and 10 assists. Fellow senior Reese Howey had four points, five kills, five blocks and four digs, and classmate Hailey Browne added three kills, two digs and two points.
Junior Megan Vance chipped in three digs and two points for Tioga, which also got three points and one block from Layni Whitmore and Kali Bailey had four digs and one block.
Also for Tioga, senior Megan Shumway finished with three blocks, and junior Joslyn Maciak added three digs in the loss.
Tioga closes out the season with a 19-3 record and as Section IV champions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.