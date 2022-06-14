ATHENS — Young offensive linemen in the Twin Tiers will have a great opportunity this summer as the Athens’ Big Uglies Trench Clinic returns to Alumni Stadium.
The clinic, led by former college and NFL offensive linemen, will be held on Tuesday, July 19 at Athens Area High School.
The program is described as “one day of technique and skills training from the ‘Big Uglies.’”
So who are the “Big Uglies?” They were a group of linemen at Division I TCU that helped pave the way for future Pro and College Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson to lead the nation in rushing in 1999 and 2000.
“The ‘Big Uglies’ earned this nickname during the 1999 campaign for their relentless effort, scrappy play, never believing they were out of the fight and bad (bleeping) attitudes,” a press release said.
The group helped LT rush for a record-breaking 406 yards in a single game. That record, which was established on Nov. 20, 1999, stood for 14 years.
There are three members of the TCU Hall of Fame, eight All-Conference awards, three academic awards, one all-American and several NFL veterans in the group.
The Big Uglies bios are:
Mike Keathley — #52
Left Tackle; four year starter (’97-’00); 40 collegiate starts; three-year (’98, ’99, ’00) All-Conference; four-year NFL career with the San Diego Chargers (3) and Chicago Bears (1); 2018 TCU Hall of Fame.
Victor Payne — #78
Left Guard; three-year starter (’99-’01); 36 collegiate starts; ’01 All-Conference; 2020 TCU Hall of Fame.
Right Guard; three-year starter (’98-’00); 33 collegiate starts; ’00 All-Conference; three year (’98, ’99 & ’00) Academic All-Conference; ’00 TCU Davey O’Brien Fightingest Frog
David Bobo — #61
Right Tackle; four-year starter (’97-’00); 29 collegiate starts; two year (’99 & ’00) All-Conference; ’00 All-American; NFL – Pittsburgh Steelers; NFLE – Barcelona Dragons; 2016 TCU Hall of Fame.
———
The cost of the clinic is $50 and that includes a t-shirt and lunch. Pre-registration is needed to guarantee a t-shirt. Registration is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with the clinic set to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
