BINGHAMTON — the seeds are in and, if they hold, the Valley area will be sending a number of wrestlers to the New York State Championships in Albany on Feb. 25 and 26.
Tioga, Waverly and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor have a total of 13 wrestlers seeded in the top three. With the changes surrounding which wrestlers advance, the top three place winners from Section IV Division II in each weight class will move on.
Tioga has the bulk of top seeds with seven. From 110 through 152 they are Jayden Duncanson at 110; Gianni Silvestri at 118; Mason Welch at 126; Caden Bellis at 132; Drew Macumber at 138; Donovan Smith at 145; and Ousmane Duncanson at 152.
Seeded second for the Tigers are Tyler Roe at 126 — Tioga has two wrestlers advancing at that weight —and Emmett Wood at 160.
SVEC’s John Hammond, who didn’t wrestle last weekend, is the top seed at 285. The Class Sectionals are suposed to determine who advances to the state qualifier. However, if a wrestler is out for an injury or illness and is elibible to wrestle before the state qualifier the section can add that wrestler. Hammond is one of two locals who are in the field that way.
The other local wrestlers with top three seeds are Waverly’s Gage Tedesco, second at 172, and Kam Hills, third at 285.
A few others are seeded just one win away from states. One is Waverly’s Connor Stotler, seeded fourth at 132. The other is that other local wrestler to be added to the field in spite of missing last week’s class sections — Waverly’s Ty Beeman at 215.
Also in the mix on Saturday from Tioga, Waverly and SVEC, with their seeds, are:
At 102, Tioga’s Logan Bellis (fifth) and SVEC’s Caden Ruben (sixth).
At 110, SVEC’s Kaleb Soto (fifth).
At 118, Waverly’s Jake Besecker, (10th)
At 132, SVEC’s Shane Neal, (10th)
At 160, SVEC’s John Johnson (ninth) and Waverly’s Braeden Hills (10th)
At 172, Tioga’s Trent Browne (fifth)
At 189, Waverly’s Andrew Kimlble (eighth) and Tioga’s Thomas Hurd (ninth)
At 215, Tioga’s Josh Snell (seventh)
And at 285, Tioga’s Tate McCauley (ninth) and SVEC’s Keegan Cobell (10th).
Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Broome County Veterans Memorial Arena.
