The Northeast Bradford cross country team enjoyed a wealth of success in the 2022 season and for his part in leading the Panthers to a District IV title and claiming a state medal — Creed Dewing is this year’s 2022 Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Boys Runner of the Year for boys cross country.
“Well, it’s, it feels good, but, think it’s more of a team accomplishment,” Dewing said of being chosen as Runner of the Year. “So, I mean, it’s cool, it feels good. But I feel like my personal goals are just for our team to get to states and maybe to win states.”
NEB had a historic season, taking the NTL with an overall record of 8-2 and capturing the District IV Class A title soon after.
Dewing turned in a phenomenal season and was in the mix of top performers throughout — and he has fed off the culture of the other talented runners and coaching staff for the Panthers.
“Yeah, it’s really cool,” Dewing said. “I think our team and our coaching staff, just make everything so fun. And it’s not, it’s not just a sport, it’s kind of like a family. So I love our team. In that way, in the program that we have.”
Dewing capped off his year with an impressive showing at the state level, capturing his second medal and taking the sixth-overall spot — a feat that has never been accomplished at the Northeast Bradford school.
“It does feel different, it feels pretty cool — you just feel accomplished,” Dewing said of his performance at states. “But, you know, it’s gotta stay in the right mind and keep training hard.”
With a year full of strong showing and individual accomplishments, Dewing was most proud of the team’s success throughout and being able to be a part of a great and talented group of runners for not just the boys, but the girls as well.
“Probably for the whole, the whole program, the girls and boys winning districts together in the same year are pretty awesome,” Dewing said of his most memorable moment of the season. “So I think that’s probably the highlight of the year.”
The sophomore runner still has a lot of time left to continue his impressive legacy at NEB and has high goals for not only himself, but the team as a whole in the upcoming years.
“My ultimate goal is to get our second high school boys’ state title.,” Dewing said. “It’s a big goal. It’s possible, but that’d be probably our team goal within the next two years, leading my team to that state title. But for me within the next two years, maybe even next year, just to take a personal state title.”
With heavy expectations and a contingent of extremely talented runners set to return in the 2023 season, Dewing knows that hard work and preparation are the keys to the continued personal and team success they have enjoyed with the NEB program.
“I know that nine to 10 times the person who works harder is gonna win in the end, so I have to just go at it this offseason,” Dewing said. “Track will help me prepare for the next cross country season and I just got to train really hard, and it’s possible.”
All-Region Boys Cross Country All-Stars
Runner of the Year: NEB’s Creed Dewing
Rookie of the Year: NEB’s Dayton Russell
Coaching Staff of the Year: Northeast Bradford — Adam Russell
All-Stars
Athens’ Ethan Hicks
Athens’ Ethan Denlinger
Towanda’s Eric McGee
Tioga’s Thomas Hurd
SVEC’s John Garrison
Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clauser
Wyalusing’s Trennan Tewksbury
