WAVERLY — Just two weeks ago, Waverly traveled to Edison and came away with a one-run win on the road.
Monday, Edison turned the tables, riding one big inning to a 7-4 IAC win.
Mariana Jones and Maliyah McIver opened the Edison fourth with base knocks. Kailey Ripley and Emma Maggs added RBI singles and Charlee Stroman walked to load the bases. With Madasyn Huffner at the plate, Ripley and Maggs scored on an errant pickoff attempt. Stroman later scored on a passed ball and the Spartans had all of the runs they would need.
After scoring one run in the bottom of the fourth, Waverly made it a one-run game in the fifth inning without the benefit of a hit. Michaela Lauper and Peyton Shaw walked to open the inning. An error off the bat of Bella Romano brought one run in and an error off the bat of Aubry Ennis sent the last two Waverly runs in.
Then Edison iced it with two runs in the sixth.
Waverly had six hits led by Olivia Robinson, who had two hits and one RBI, and by Brinn Cooney, who had a single and a double.
In addition, Lauper had a hit and a run, Bella Romano had a hit and two runs; and Ennis had two RBI.
Lauper pitched for Waverly, allowing 10 hits and four walks, seven runs of which five were earned and struck out seven.
McIver led Edison with three hits and a run and Huffner had a double and a run.
Waverly (4-2) will host Watkins Glen on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.