WALTON — Tomorrow’s game between Tioga and Walton is in limbo at the moment. A number of Walton players facing quarantine has pushed the game back to Monday at the earliest.
Assuming the game kicks off, Walton was an uncharacteristic 2-3 in the spring and is 0-2 on the fall 2021 season heading in against 2-0 Tioga.
Given its choice, the Warriors will run the football and do so mostly between the tackles. Employing a full house backfield with all three running backs lined behind the quarterback. In two games, Walton has run for 492 yards and has 115 yards through the air. Of those 115 yards, 34 came on a bad-snap punt that ended in a 34-yard completion.
Anthony McClennon has 219 yards and three TDs on 44 carries to lead Walton’s ground game. Deacon Phoenix and Xander Davies will get their touches and quarterback Ransom Dutcher will run the ball too.
When the Warriors go to the air, look for tight end Colby Parmer or wideout Parker McDonald to be the target.
Walton has allowed 13 yards on the ground and 290 through the air.
The days of ground chuck at Tioga are over for now with quarterback Caden Bellis and a host of targets – Cobe Whitmore, Ousmane Duncanson and others — available.
There’s also some guys named Wood and Godfrey in the backfield. Emmett Wood leads the run game with 253 yards and seven TDs on 22 carries (11.5 yards per carry and a TD every 3.1 carries). Godfrey runs hard, too, and has some hops.
Defensively, the Tigers slammed the door on Sidney in Week 1 and held a good, diverse Watkins Glen squad under 300 yards last week.
If this game kicks off, it will be Monday at 7 p.m. in Sidney.
