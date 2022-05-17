Bradley chooses Castleton

ATHENS — Gavin Bradley has had a storied career at Athens and in the fall, Bradley will be trying to recreate that success — on the mat and in the classroom — at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont.
“You’re always trying to do the best you want to do,” said Gavin of his high school career. “When it’s all said and done all you can do is ask yourself, ‘did I do everything in my power to be the best that I could be.’? For me, it’s pretty easy. It’s a yes. If I never did anything I did the results would still be the same. I would have still tried my hardest no matter what. I would have tried my best. I would have still done everything I did.
“For me. I can say that (my high school career) was the way I wanted it (to be) because I tried my hardest and did my best.”
Gavin’s best was pretty good as he placed at states all four years. After placing sixth as a freshman, Gavin was seventh as a sophomore, jumped up to second as a junior and won the title in 2022. A three-time sectional champion with three regional titles, Gavin ended his high school career with 152 wins and 19 losses.
His uncle and coach, Shawn Bradley, had one word when asked what got Gavin where he is.
“Work,” said the coach. “In sixth grade he came to me and said ‘I want to be good.’ I said, ‘okay. It’s going to take a lot of work.’ It did and he did it.”
Speaking of work ethic, Bradley continued.
“He’s the type of kid — for instance last year he lost on the state finals then on Monday he calls me and says ‘when do we wrestle.’”
“That’s what it takes and that’s why he’s as good as he is.”
Gavin close Castleton for a number of reasons. First, it has the major he wants.
“Castleton’s a great school. It’s great for my major. It’s a great state to do what I want to do, which is wildlife conservation and forestry management,” Gavin said. “It’s great so I can make the connections I want to. It’s great for class sizes, great for wrestling. Really great on and off the mat. It’s just an amazing school and it fits me best.”
For those wondering, Gavin did say that going Division I was a slight possibility.
“But I might just stay there and be where I’m happy at. I feel like I’ll be happy at Castleton.”
Gavin’s Wild Animal Podcast speaks to his interest in environmental issues.
“It’s on Spotify. I’m trying to get as many views as I can on it,” said Gavin. “I have some awesome people that are working for the same thing: environmental purity and wildlife conservation.”
Bradley said that his interest in the environment and wildlife has been a lifelong pursuit.
“I’ve known what I wanted to do my whole life. That and wrestling are my life,” said the Wildcat senior. “The two things I take very seriously. That’s basically all I think about. That’s why I made the college decision that I did.”
Another reason he chose Castleton, a 2,000-student university, is that it has class sizes the same as high school.
Gavin said that student-to-teacher ratio suits him, partly because there seems to be a real interest in each student’s success.
He tells a story that was told to him by his coach of a couple guys falling behind academically and a professor going out of his way to get them where they needed to be.
“That’s where I want to be. I want to be where everybody has the intention for you to graduate and be the best you can be.”
And there’s more.
“That, and that they have the third highest job placement rating,” Gavin said. “They’re ranked No. 1 in Vermont for an education. Basically, I want to be successful in college and in order to do that I need to start off at a school that best fits me and i think Castleton’s the school for me.
For Shawn Bradley, the moment is bittersweet.
“I’m lucky to have had all of the kids I’ve had over the years and these guys (Kaden Seter also signed on Monday) are in the same mold and so’s Karter (Rude),” said the coach. “They’ve developed from being freshmen to being leaders on the team. I’m friends with their fathers. These are three kids I’m going to hate to see go. They’ve come a long way.”
And they’re not done yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.