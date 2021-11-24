WAVERLY — The Tioga High Schools boys and girls bowling teams each opened up their seasons with victories over Odessa-Montour on Tuesday after noon.

The boys won their match, 4-0.

Dylan Slater led the Tioga boys with a score of 699, the highest of any bowler on the day.

Gage Cain bowled a 671 and Nick Slater had a 598.

The girls won their match, 3-1.

Chloe Gillette was the top bowler for the Tioga girls with a 470, the highest score in the girls competition.

Caroline Chapman scored a 458 and BobbiJo Tarbox had a 386.

Tioga will be back in action on Nov. 30th at 3:30 p.m. against Spencer -Van Etten/Candor.

