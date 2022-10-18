NEWFIELD — The Tioga Lady Tigers volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Newfield on Monday to move to 15-5 in the 2022 season.
Tioga would handily win all three sets, with double-digit wins in the first two sets by scores of 25-14 and 24-11.
Things would be much closer in the final set, but the Lady Tigers prevailed with a 25-20 score to complete the sweep.
Reese Howey would put on a serving display in the win with 10 aces and 15 service points to lead her team.
Layni Whitmore had two aces with a team-high five kills, Megan Vance recorded two aces and four kills, Megan Shumway added three aces, Hailey Browne notched three kills and three digs, and Kyra Bailey recorded 11 assists in the win.
Tioga is back on the court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. when they host Newark Valley.
NP-Liberty 3, Athens 0
LIBERTY — The Athens volleyball team fell to the NP-Liberty Lady Mounties on Monday in a 3-0 sweep.
Liberty would take all three sets by double-digits with 25-12 wins in the first two and a 25-13 win in the third and final set.
Athens was led by Audrey Clare, who had six kills and eight digs on the night, and by Jenny Ryan who added one ace, three kills, 12 assists, and seven digs
Kassie Babcock added six digs, Cailin McDaniel recorded one ace and two kills, Cassy Friend notched four kills and one block, Ella Coyle added six digs, Izzy Davis had one ace and four digs, and Keaton Wiles had three kills as well.
Athens' next contest is on the road in Troy at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Waverly 3, Candor 2
CANDOR — The Waverly Lady Wolverines outlasted Candor on Monday in a five-set battle to pick up the 3-2 win and pick up win number 13 on the season.
Candor would come out of the gates ready for Waverly and picked up a 27-25 win to put Waverly down 1-0.
Waverly would take the next two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20 to go up 2-1 before Candor won the fourth set 25-20 and forced a fifth set of play.
In the final set, Waverly took care of business with a 15-8 win to escape with a narrow victory.
Waverly once again served the ball well and racked up 19 total aces.
Michaela Lauper turned in a strong performance with five aces, two kills, 18 digs, and 35 assists.
Erica Ryck also had a stellar night with five aces, 11 kills, and 14 digs.
Peyton Shaw recorded nine kills and two aces, Ashlen Croft had two aces and seven kills, Brilynn Belles added two aces and 19 digs, Lillie Kirk notched three aces, eight kills, and 15 digs, and Maddy Olmsted had 12 digs.
Waverly will host Watkins Glen on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for their regular season finale.
