WELLSBORO — With a minute remaining in the game, Nate Quinn played Mason Hughey in on goal perfectly placing a through ball. Hughey sprinted towards goal before thundering a cross-body shot into the top right corner, locking up a pivotal 2-1 victory over Wellsboro on Tuesday night.
“It’s awesome because I have only been playing with these guys for a season but I feel like I have been with them my whole career,” Hughey said. “At this rate we are on track for my first ever NTL title and it is a great feeling.”
Senior forward Hughey joined Athens this season after a merger from the disbanded Sayre varsity boys soccer team.
“It was a great combination between the two players and it is something we have worked on since the beginning of pre-season,” Athens head coach Jacob Lezak said. “We talk about attacking the corner of the 18-yard box all the time. He had a fantastic finish and I think it is great for these guys.”
The Wellsboro offense is a well oiled machine and several NTL defenses have struggled to keep it in check. Lezak and Hughey pointed out the impressive defensive performance from the Wildcats.
“I think our defense is what saved us,” Hughey said. “They stepped up in a big way winning balls out of the air and they won all of their one on one battles.”
“I thought as a team we defended really well,” Lezak said. “I think our back line handled a lot of adversity. They have a strong front, are very physical and our back line handled it with great poise and did not commit silly fouls and that is a huge testament to them.”
In the 52nd minute Hughey was taken down in the box. Hughey converted the penalty kick putting Athens up 1-0.
Matthew Richards answered back scoring a game tying header in the 68th minute. Athens and Wellsboro both shot six times on target.
Athens improved to 7-1 in NTL action taking sole possession of first place in the conference. Athens has two NTL matches remaining and Wellsboro has one more conference matchup.
“It is great. They worked really hard. They earned it today and earned it on the training field,” Lezak said. “It has been a tough schedule for us. We have played a brutal non-league schedule and these guys knew what they needed to do. I think we are not where we need to be heading into the postseason but we are one step closer today.”
Athens hosts Galeton Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Newfield 1, Waverly 0
It was a close game, but a second-half goal was enough to lift Newfield past Waverly in Monday’s boys soccer game.
Zachary Taylor scored the Newfield goal.
“Once they scored, they stacked numbers in front of the ball defensively and made it hard for us to find space and get clean touches,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said.
Newfield outshot the Wolverines, 14-10, and also held a three to one edge in corner kicks.
Ryck still took some positives away from the loss, as the team prepared for the Section 4 playoffs.
“I feel we played well and were able to control possession, unfortunately we got out defended tonight,” he said. “We had a lot of opportunities but we were never able to get a clean shot off.”
The Wolverines wrapped up their regular season with a 7-5 record, and will play next in the opening round of the Section 4 playoffs against an opponent to be determined.
