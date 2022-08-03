It was just over a year ago that I wrote about the co-op between the Athens and Sayre soccer programs in this column.
I said in that article that it was the right call by the Athens School Board to allow the Sayre soccer players to compete with the Athens teams — but I also said that it needed to be the start of a larger discussion.
It needed to be the start of a serious discussion about combining more — if not all sports — in Athens and Sayre.
I have heard some interesting things about meetings that took place. And then there’s the fact that the two schools agreed to co-op cross country only to have Sayre cancel that deal. Add all of that together and it just doesn’t seem like the conversations were, in fact, serious.
It seems that some are still holding out hope that the number of students coming out for sports in Sayre will magically improve and that the problem will go away all on its own.
I think anyone who takes a serious look at the issues in a small school district like Sayre will admit that this problem is unlikely to go away. In fact, it will only get worse — and that has happened.
The Sayre football program is on the verge of not being able to field a varsity team this fall. Coach Kevin Gorman and parents of some Redskins told the Sayre School Board on Monday that having a team this year is unrealistic and not safe for some of the players.
People will see 26 students are signed up, and some former Redskins will say, “Well, back in my day we played with 20 kids, never took a break and walked up hill both ways to practice.”
Well, some of that may be true — but times have changed, rules have changed and kids have changed.
And while a school only needs 18 kids to start a season and Sayre is above that number, like coach Gorman said, the number is not a “true number.”
“Numbers are just numbers. I looked today at 26. It’s a number, but it’s not a true number with experience, depth and playing experience. That’s where we are at. As much as I would love to have a season, I just don’t see it. I see our schedule and I don’t know if that can happen,” Gorman told the board on Monday. “In this scenario, we can’t just basically sit here and try to hope that more kids come.”
Sayre hasn’t been able to field a junior varsity team in two years, and the sophomores on this year’s team haven’t played a meaningful down of football since their seventh grade season.
Can Sayre, in good faith, send some of those kids onto the field against the defending PIAA state semifinalists from Canton in Week 1?
It will be an ugly contest on the scoreboard, but it will most likely end with some kids getting hurt. Because some of the freshmen and sophomores on the Sayre roster will HAVE to play against guys from Canton who are just on a different level — both talent-wise and, more importantly, physically.
It’s just not safe and it would be malpractice on the part of the school district.
So the question is if the Sayre administration listens to its coach and parents and decides a season is not possible this year, what is the next move?
Well, in a perfect world, it would be simple: Form a co-op with Athens and the kids will head a mile down the road to play for the Wildcats this year.
The one major obstacle, other than getting the Athens School Board to approve a co-op this late in the game for the second straight year, is the fact that since it’s mid-cycle in terms of the PIAA classifications, there would be a penalty.
Since the co-op would force Athens to bump up from Class AAA to Class AAAA, the football team would be ineligible to play in the District IV postseason.
Now, at first glance most would say why the hell would Athens say yes? Why would the Athens players, especially the Wildcat seniors, give up their last postseason?
I understand that feeling, especially if I was an Athens senior or parent of one of those players, but I would urge them to think about it — and here is why.
While Athens should have a solid team this year with plenty of talented players, most people are expecting a 5-7 win season with a trip to the first round of the district playoffs.
Last year’s team went 6-5 and dropped a 48-14 decision to Montoursville in their playoff opener.
A similar season is likely for this year’s Athens team as it is currently constructed. District IV Class AAA still features teams like Montoursville and Danville — and currently powerhouse Southern Columbia is listed in AAA on the D4 website.
There’s nothing wrong with winning seven games and falling in the first round of the playoffs, but I believe a co-op with Sayre provides an opportunity for a more meaningful season.
If you add players like Luke Horton, Zack Garrity, Glen Romberger, Jackson Hubbard and some others from the Sayre team, the new Athens squad could realistically win 9 or 10 games in the regular season.
I mean if you add Horton and Hubbard to wide receivers like Athens’ Kolsen Keathley and Xavier Watson, QB Mason Lister will have a field day against most teams on their schedule.
If you put Garrity in the backfield with Caleb Nichols and Jaden Wright, the running game in Athens will go from good to great.
I’m sure I am missing some other strong additions from Sayre that will help Athens, but you get the point.
Canton will be the favorite even if there is a co-op with Athens and Sayre, but I think it would be a ball game when the two teams meet in Week 8 — and the Wildcats could have a shot to knock off the 2021 state semifinalists.
An NTL championship would certainly be a special memory for players from both Athens and Sayre. It would be something that is not likely for Athens and impossible for Sayre this year if they were on their own. But together, they could make some history.
And while the District IV playoffs would be unavailable for the co-op team, there is another playoff — the Eastern Conference Playoffs — available for the players. It won’t be a chance at a D4 championship, but it will be something.
Now, I’m sure one argument against the co-op, just like last year with soccer, will be that some kids will lose their starting spot. Well, I will make my counterpoint to that short and sweet: Life isn’t fair and competition is good for student-athletes.
Parents should want their kids to have to compete for that starting spot because it will not only help them get better on the field, it will prepare them to be successful later on in life.
This is not an ideal situation. Mistakes were made. People were told that the numbers were just not there to realistically have a football season in Sayre, but those concerns were brushed aside for some reason.
But, like I wrote last year about soccer, should kids from Sayre suffer because of mistakes made by adults?
I would say that answer should always be a resounding no. The kids should always come first, and while this will take a small sacrifice by players in Athens, I believe it’s the right thing for both sides.
