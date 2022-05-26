HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 migratory game bird seasons have been set.
Annual migratory game bird seasons are selected by states based on frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Game Commission selections were made after reviewing last year’s hunter harvests, population survey data and public input.
There are two significant changes to Pennsylvania waterfowl seasons this year, Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg said. The first change eliminates the Southern James Bay Population Canada goose zone and incorporates the area into the Resident Population zone. The Southern James Bay Population has been shifting its wintering areas west over the last four to five decades.
“With very few Southern James Bay Population geese wintering in northwestern Pennsylvania, it is no longer necessary to have a zone to specifically manage for them,” Gregg said. “We believe hunters in this area will appreciate the higher bag limits allowed in the Resident Population zone. Please note, however, that more restrictive regulations remain in place in portions of Crawford and Mercer counties surrounding Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area; consult the Hunting and Trapping Digest for details.”
The other change removes the separate lower hooded merganser bag limit. Hunters may now harvest any combination of common, red-breasted or hooded mergansers as part of the five-merganser daily bag limit. Hooded mergansers have been generally stable or increasing in recent decades.
The other change not related to frameworks relates to mourning dove seasons. The second portion of the season will be shifted back a week and run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 7.
Other migratory game bird seasons are similar to last year’s seasons.
Bradford and Sullivan counties are part of the state’s North Zone for waterfowl hunting. Season dates for the North Zone are:
• Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers – Oct. 8-22 and Nov. 15-Jan. 7.
Bag limits are 6 daily, 18 in possession of any species, except for the following restrictions: the daily limit may not include more than two mallards including no more than one hen mallard, two black ducks, three wood ducks, two redheads, two canvasbacks, one pintail, one mottled duck, one fulvous whistling duck, four sea ducks (including no more than three eiders and no more than one female eider, three long-tailed ducks, and three scoters). The daily limit for scaup in the North Zone is one Oct. 8-22 and Nov. 15-Dec. 15, and two Dec. 16-Jan. 7.
Canada goose season in the North Zone will be Sept. 1-24 with a daily limit of eight geese; Oct. 22-Nov. 25, Dec. 12-Jan. 14 and Feb. 3-25 with a daily limit of five.
Junior waterfowl day is set for Sept. 24, open to junior hunters and mentored youth hunters under the age of 16 when properly accompanied, for ducks, mergansers, gallinules and coots, and Canada goose as permitted
A junior/veteran and active duty military season will be offered in the North Zone on Nov. 5 and again on Jan. 14.
Other migratory bird seasons are:
• Doves – Sept. 1-Nov. 25 and Dec. 21-Jan, 7.
• Woodcock – Oct. 15-Nov. 25 and Dec. 12-21.
• Common snipe – Oct. 15-Nov. 25 and Dec. 12-21.
• Gallinules – Sept. 1-Nov. 21.
• Virginia and Sora rails – Sept. 1-Nov. 21.
Check the 2022-2023 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest for all regulations.
