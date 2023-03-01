OWEGO — Sometimes even the best-laid plans go awry.
Such was certainly the case in Owego’s 68-47 win over Waverly in the Section IV Class B semifinals on Tuesday night.
Waverly got the Indians to take exactly the shots the Wolverines wanted them to take.
“It wasn’t things we were giving up,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “Give them all the credit in the world. Sometimes in high school sports you do everything you can to prepare your team and go out there and still come up short. Owego’s a good basketball team. Sometimes you just don’t match up well with another team, and that’s a team we don’t match up well with.”
The problem came when they made them. Then didn’t stop making them.
John Bangel, a 6-7 player who looks like he’d be perfectly comfortable on the inside, hit threes on back-to-back trips down the floor and added another a minute later.
That early onslaught put Owego up 15-4 and sent the Wolverines reeling.
“We got down big early and we never really truly recovered,” said Judson. “Going into this game we came up with a good defensive game plan. I never thought that (John Bangel) would be hitting those threes early on. That was the kind of shot we wanted to give up. They weren’t hurting us around the rim, they were hurting us from the three-point line and it wasn’t their shooters — Riley Loomis and Drew Tavelli with Ben Rollison off the bench — so the guys did exactly what we wanted to early on. When Bangel started hitting those shots it was contagious for the rest of the team and it took a lot of wind out of our sails — and we looked kind of awestruck from that point on.”
The Indians, who usually can five or six threes a game when they win, hit eight first-half threes. Owego led 24-10 after a quarter and 44-24 at the half.
“The kids battled late in the game and got it down to 15, but could never truly get over the hump,” said Judson. “I would have to say that that’s the best Owego has played this year.”
Waverly battled the Indians even-up in the second half, but needed more stops. That was one of Waverly’s problems. The Wolverines are at their best when they can get turnovers and get out in transition. When the opponent doesn’t miss, you can’t even get a rebound.
Joey Tomasso finished with 25 points, four assists and two steals to lead Waverly. Jay Pipher finished with four points, three assists and three steals; Jake VanHouten wound up with four points and four boards; and Nate DeLill had six rebounds and two points.
Also for Waverly, Hogan Shaw netted five points, Jake Benjamin had four points and Jake Searles had a point.
John Bangel had 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter for Owego. Tavelli added 12 points, six assists and four boards; Loomis had 12 points; Jackson Hoyt had nine points and Joe Bangel added eight.
“It’s been an excellent season — one of the most enjoyable seasons I’ve ever had as a coach,” said Judson. “They came every day, competed hard in practice. It was a team that had a great team chemistry about them. They just liked being around each other. It was contagious. It was a fun year and one we can be proud of. We have a lot of these guys coming back next year which is exciting.”
Judson also made it a point to sing the praises of his two seniors.
“I can’t say enough about my two seniors who are graduating — Isaiah Bretz and Nate Delill — for all of the hard work they’ve put into the program over the years,” said the longtime Waverly coach. “They’re just two class-act guys who are going to go on and have a great career at the next level playing college football. It’s been a great run. It had to come to an end at some point. I just wish we had been able to play a little better tonight.”
