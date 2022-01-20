NEWARK VALLEY — The Waverly boys basketball team won its sixth straight game with a 75-26 win over Newark Valley on Wednesday.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and built that up to 55-15 at halftime.

Waverly’s strong defense continued into the second half, holding the Cardinals to 11 points in the final two quarters.

“I was pleased with our defensive effort and our offensive rebounding,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said.

Joey Tomasso scored a game-high 17 points, and also led his team with three steals and four assists.

Davis Croft scored 11 points and recorded a career high nine rebounds in the game.

Brennan Traub added 13 points for Waverly.

Liam Traub grabbed seven boards, while Brady Blauvelt and Jacob Benjamin each had five.

Waverly will face Whitney Point on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Newark Valley 56, Waverly 41

WAVERLY — Host Waverly led Newark Valley, the top ranked Class C team in the state, 10-7 after a period, but the Cardinals stormed back in the second quarter to take a 25-17 lead into the half.

Waverly stayed with Newark Valley in the third quarter but the visitors pulled away late.

Kennedy Westbrook led Waverly’s effort with 15 points, Olivia Nittinger had nine points, Peyton Shaw added seven points, and Lourden Benjamin added six points.

Hannah Ferguson led Newark Valley with 19 points, Makana Gardner added 15 points and Taylor Benjamin had 10 points.

The Lady Wolverines will look to turn the tide when they host Whitney Point on Friday.

