TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga wrestling team earned its third consecutive trip to the State Dual Championships with a first-place finish at the Section IV Duals on Wednesday.
Tioga earned a bye to the semifinal round, where it beat Oxford-Greene 60-9, and topped Walton-Delaware Academy 65-12 in the championship match.
Logan Bellis opened up the semifinal with a fall against Troy Braman at 102 pounds, and Jayden Duncanson pinned Owen Marcin at 110 to put Tioga up 12-0.
At 118 pounds, Levi Bellis pinned Christopher Callahan and Tyler Roe followed with an 11-4 decision against Aiden Marcin at 126.
Mason Welch (132), Caden Bellis (138), Donavan Smith (145) and Ousmane Duncanson (152) won the next four bouts by fall to make the score 45-0.
Emmett Wood earned a 7-2 decision over Lyric Libbey at 160 pounds.
Oxford-Greene won the next two bouts with Hunter Page pinning Trent Browne at 172 and Tyler Brown winning by decision over Thomas Hurd at 189.
Josh Snell received a forfeit at 215 and Tate McCauley closed out the match with a fall against Jared Milk.
The championship match against Walton-Delaware academy was not much different from the semifinal.
Jayden Duncanson (110) and Levi Bellis (118) each pinned their opponents to start the match.
Gianni Silvestri beat Holden Church in a 5-0 decision at 126 pounds.
Welch (132) and Caden Bellis (138) followed with two more pins to put Tioga ahead 35-0.
Ousmane Duncanson (152) and Wood (160) both received forfeits, and Browne picked up a fall at 172.
Hurd pinned Hazzie Halstead at 189 pounds.
WDA won its first bout of the contest when Will Pettit pinned Snell at 215 pounds, and Austin Babcock pinned Landon Taylor at 285 to make the score 59-12.
Logan Bellis closed out the match with a fall at 110 pounds, and the celebration was on for the Tigers.
“I think we’re starting to get where we need to be at the right time,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said. “This is nice. I’m happy for the boys right now.”
When goals turn into expectations, sometimes the team can look ahead, but Harrington said his team was ready for the moment.
“This is a nice team we have,” he said. “This is one of the goals we set in the beginning of the year. You have to win this one to get to the state championships. Now we’re back, we have to make some adjustments, and we’re excited for next Saturday.”
The competition only gets harder from here, but Harrington and his team are not shying away during their pursuit for a third consecutive state championship.
“There’s some good teams out there, and everyone tells us we’re supposed to get beat. Every year we’re supposed to get beat, and we’re just going to get ready,” he said. “The guys in Rochester think they have a nice team. The guys in Long Island think they have a nice team, and that’s great. I think we have a nice team.”
State Championships will be held at the SRC Arena in Syracuse on Jan. 29, with the first round matches commencing at 9 a.m.
“We’ve got a week of practice,” Harrington said. We’re going to get set, get up to Syracuse and be ready to go.”
