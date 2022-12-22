ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers hosted the Sayre Redskins in an NTL Small School matchup on Wednesday night. Dillon Donnelly primed the Panther offense in the opening quarter and contained Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard for most of the game.
Donnelly’s effort led Northeast Bradford to a 49-45 win.
“The biggest key, I thought, was the job Dillon Donnelly did on Hubbard,” NEB head coach Paul Burgert said. “He really made him work for everything tonight. We had great help defense all around, but Dillon Donnelly really stepped up.”
While NEB started fast, none of the Panthers were hotter than Donnelly. He drilled three three-pointers from the right side of the arc in the first quarter.
Teammate Joe Stanton added a couple of buckets, and the Panthers led 14-3 early.
Sayre settled in defensively, and NEB’s offense slowed, perhaps even sputtering in the second. Donnelly spotted up from the left side and struggled to find his mark.
Donnelly’s defensive effort may have affected his shot. Offensively, the Redskins began to gain some traction.
Hubbard and Nick Pellicano attacked the Panther defense and each scored six in the quarter. Sayre closed the gap to 20-19 just before halftime.
However, in what would become a recurring theme, NEB hit crucial shots when Sayre closed the gap. This time Stanton nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to put NEB up four at halftime.
Josh Stanton opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, and the NEB lead was back to seven points.
Sayre continued gritty play and closed the gap to only two points in the third and again in the fourth quarter. Hubbard finally shook free of Donnelly in the fourth, putting up 10 points from the field and four from the foul line.
With three minutes left to play, NEB clung to a dwindling 37-35 lead. NEB’s Cayden MacPherson scored in the paint, and Sayre began to put the Panthers at the free-throw line.
The Panthers combined to make 10 of their 12 foul shots as time dwindled.
Their accuracy from the free throw line built their lead back up to as much as 10, and put the game out of reach for Sayre.
“(Sayre) Coach (Jon) Ward is doing a heck of a job,” NEB Coach Burgert said. “They really played hard and never quit.”
Joe Stanton led NEB with 15 points, while Josh Stanton added 12.
Sayre was led by Hubbard’s 27 points and Pellicano chipped in 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.