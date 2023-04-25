ELMIRA – Down 4-3 through five innings, Tioga scored three times in the sixth and then added nine runs in the seventh to post a 15-4 win over host Notre Dame on Monday.
Tioga rapped out 13 hits in the victory. Ethan Perry had a single and home run which accounted for four RBI and he scored two runs. Shea Bailey had three singles and two runs; Drew Macumber had just one hit but scored twice and had three RBI; and Garrett Godfrey had two hits, two RBI and two runs.
Also for the Tigers, Jack Bombard matched Logan Bellis with two hits and two runs; and Max Dydynski added a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Bailey went 3 1/3 innings the hill for Tioga allowing two hits, two walks and one unearned run with two strikeouts. Tate Macauley finished up, allowing three earned runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Tioga will visit Marathon at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8, Groton 6
GROTON — SVEC recorded just two hit and had just two RBI but it was enough on Monday.
The Eagles’ first four runs came on walks, stolen bases, passed balls, a wild pitch and an error. Jacek Teribury had one of the Eagles’ two singles in the second inning.
Up 4-1, Cody Sayre stole second and third after walking and scored on an Owen Huizinga sacrifice bunt.
In the sixth, Teribury walked, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch. David Vega, who had also walked, scored on a Sayre double for an 8-1 Eagles lead.
Groton scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh before SVEC put an end to the rally.
Hunter Harmon, who logged 15 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, a walk and five runs with four earned. Sayre got the last two outs, both via strikeout, allowing two hits and one earned run along the way.
SVEC will host Lansing at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Candor.
Saturday
Wyalusing 10, Sayre 0
SAYRE — The host Redskins gave up three runs in the first inning and five more in the fifth in a 10-0 loss to Wyalusing on Saturday.
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar stole the show, allowing no hits, just issuing one walk and striking out 11 in four innings on the mound for Wyalusing. Hunter House completed the shutout, allowing two hits and two walks with two strikeouts in two innings.
Kegan Hayford had a triple for Sayre and teammate Tanner Green had a double but the ‘Skins couldn’t capitalize on either extra-base hit.
Wyalusing, on the other hand, got all the runs it would need in the top of the first. Trehnon Hugo reached on an error and was joined on base to batters later when Kenny Mapes was plunked. Hunter House’s single made it 1-0 and Robert English singled for a 2-0 Wyalusing lead. CJ Carr popped into a fielder’s choice to bring in the third run.
In the fifth, Nick Vanderpool had a one-out double and Mapes added an RBI single. After House singled, English’s base hit brought home another run. Two batters later, Morningstar blasted a two-run shot to make it 9-0.
Wyalusing had 11 hits. In addition to Morningstar’s two run blast, he added another RBI. Mapes finished with two singles, two RBI and two runs; House had two singles, two runs and one RBI; English had two singles, two RBI and a run; and Parker Petlock added two singles.
Also for Wyalusing, Hugo had a double and two runs; Vanderpool, who also had a double, also scored twice.
Will Crossett started for Sayre on the mound and fanned two, allowing 10 hits, one walk and 10 runs with nine earned in five innings. Hayford finished on the hill giving up one hit, two walks and one unearned run with one strikeout.
At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sayre will visit Wellsboro and Wyalusing will host Cowanesque Valley.
Friday
Watkins Glen/O-M 4, SVEC 2
WATKINS GLEN — The host Storm scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to turn away the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles in an IAC Large School South game on Friday.
WG-OM scored a run in the first on a single, steal and RBI single, then made that score stand through the top of the fourth.
After the Storm got another run in the bottom of the fourth on a hit batsman and RBI single, SVEC got on the board. Cody Sayre started the rally with a one-out base knock but was erased on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jacek Treibury, who ended up at second. Teribury then stole third and scored on an error to cut the Storm’s lead back to one.
The Storm built its lead to 4-1 heading into the seventh.
Hunter Harmon opened the Eagles’ seventh-inning rally with a leadoff double and went to third on a Jacob VanEtten base hit. Harmon scored on a grounder by Sayre, but that ended with a double play and the Panthers couldn’t get their rally restarted.
Five Eagles had hits, led by doubles from Harmon and Cameron Sinn.
With singles for SVEC were VanEtten, Sayre and Ryan Swayze.
Sayre went the distance on the hill for the Eagles, allowing seven hits, three walks and four earned runs with four strikeouts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.