Local Leaders Sep 9, 2022

Passing (five passes per game minimum)Player C-A Yds T-I QBRConner Adams, Wel. 24-40 316 3-3 136.11 Mason Lister, Ath. 15-33 197 5-3 127.42*Joey Tomasso, Wav. 9-19 107 2-3 97.83Caden Bellis, Tioga 6-14 89 0-0 96.26*Jacek Teribury, SVEC 7-18 109 0-0 80.42Grady Flynn, Tow. 10-22 87 0-4 42.31Cade McMicken, Wyal. 3-13 60 1-2 56.46*- One game playedRushing (40 yards per game minimum)Player Car Yds TD Y/GRiley Vanderpool, Tow. 47 312 3 156.0Charles Oldroyd, Troy 5 112 1 112.0*Drew Macumber, Tioga 9 95 3 95.0Clayton Smith, Troy 25 181 2 90.5Alex Hunsinger, Wya. 43 167 2 83.5Evan Woodward, Troy 14 159 2 79.5Riley Parker, Cant. 17 153 2 76.5Caleb Nichols, Ath. 22 151 2 75.5*Jay Pipher, Wav. 3 73 1 73.0Michael Davis, Cant. 9 136 1 68.0Gage Tedesco, Wav. 9 68 0 68.0*Caden Bellis, Tioga 6 58 0 58.0*Braedon Hills, Wav. 5 51 0 51.0Ayden Hunsinger, Way. 34 99 0 49.9Kalen Keahley, Ath. 8 96 1 48.0Grady Flynn, Tow. 15 87 3 43.5*- One game playedReceiving (25 yards per game minimum)Player Rec Yds TD Y/GJay Pipher, Wav. 6 73 1 73.0Jack Poirier, Wel. 6 145 2 72.5Joe Brown, Wel. 10 85 0 42.5Caleb Nichols, Ath 1 70 1 35.0 Hayden Ward, Cant. 4 69 1 34.5Valentino Rossi, Tioga 1 33 0 33.0Spencer Wetzel, Wel. 5 65 1 32.5Elias Shrawder, Tow. 2 65 0 32.5Luke Horton, Ath. 4 60 2 30.0Karson Sindoni, Tioga 2 29 0 29.0*Hunter Harmon, SVEC 3 55 0 27.5Justin Schoonover, Tow. 2 54 0 27.0*- One game playedTeamOffenseTeam Run Pass Total Yds.Gm*Waverly 281 107 388 388.0*Tioga 268 89 347 347.0Troy 588 20 608 304.0Canton 474 111 585 292.5Towanda 426 87 513 256.5Wyal. 412 60 472 236.0Athens 281 197 478 239.0Wells. 120 316 436 218.0*SVEC 40 109 149 149.0DefenseTeam Run Pass Total Yds.Gm*-Tow. 69 112 181 181.0Wyal. 99 318 417 208.5*Tioga 34 178 212 212.0Athens 173 300 473 236.5*Waverly 91 140 231 231.0*-Canton 33 229 262 262.0Troy 264 275 539 269.5Wells. 346 229 575 287.5*SVEC 282 13 295 295.0NPM 385 66 451 451.0*- One game played/reported 