OWEGO – Missing one of its top three runners, Athens’ boys’ cross country squad still managed to place third in the Large School division of the Owego Invite.
Tioga’s boys were fifth in the Small School division and the Tigers’ girls were fourth.
The Athens boys were led by Matt Gorsline, who was fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 24.30 seconds. Teammate Ethan Denlinger was the next Athens runner to cross the line in 17:47.70.
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Carter Lewis, 22nd in 19:11.90; Nate Prickett, 30th in 19:29.60; and Ethan Hicks, 33rd with a time of 19:36.70.
“Our kids did a really good job on Saturday. Our junior high guys ran really well, having four of them finish in the top 10 (Graham Wank, Eli Hicks, Ty Lezak, and Zach Fisher). Our JV guys did a nice job too, with Aiden Oldroyd and Brendan Jones in the top 20.
“For our varsity guys, the temperature had gone up a little, so it was kind of warm by the time they raced. Matt Gorsline and Ethan Denlinger went out in the lead pack and ran really competitive races, and then our pack of guys came in pretty close to each other. It was another good step forward for us.”
Vestal won with 38 points. Binghamton was second with 68 points and Athens finished with 92 points. Owego was fourth with 97 points and Windsor rounded out the top five with 119 points.
Athens’ girls’ team was incomplete but had the area’s best finish. That went to Athens’ Sara Bronson, who was third in the Large School Girls division with a time of 20:18.10. Emma Bronson was the next runner across the finish line in fourth in 20:56.60. Also for Athens Caiilyn Conklin was 36th and Emily Henderson was 37th.
“Saturday the kids showed a great level of competition. We had a lot of finishers receive top honor awards,” said Athens Girls Coach Scott Riley. “It definitely helps build their confidence moving forward through the season. They had some pretty good race conditions to run some of the best times so far this season. Sara Bronson and Emma Bronson went out hard in the race to run with some strong competition. Cailyn Conklin and Emily Henderson ran very consistent races that lead to very good times for the season.”
The Small School boys’ race was won by Newark Valley with 53 points to nip Candor, which had 55 points. Setton Catholis was third with 67 points; Norheast Bradford was fourth with 69 points and Tioga rounded out the top five with 134 points.
Tioga’s boys were led by Thomas Hurd, who was fifth with a time of 18:55.50. Also scoring for the Tigers were Isaiah Fore, 36th in 22:20.10; Colt Herrala, 47th in 23:22.00; Will Slater, 48th in 23:24.20; and Zander Whitmore, 59th in 24:46.70.
Candor won the Small School girls’ race with 38 points. NEB was second with 42 points, followed by Newark Valley with 58 points and Tioga with 80 points.
Leading the Tioga girls was Lexy Ward, 24th with a time of 26:15.70. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were Kate Burrowes, 26th in 27:51,20; Emily Burrowed, 27th in 28:04.80; Brooke Delmage, 34th in 28:59.20; and Patience Card, 35th in 30:38.00.
