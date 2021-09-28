Monday, Sept. 27Football
Tioga 44, Walton 8
Girls Soccer
Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga, 5 p.m. Wavily 3, Newark Valley 2 Athens 2, Wellsboro 0
Volleyball
Spencer-Van Etten 3, Newfield 0
Boys Soccer
Northeast Bradford 5, Athens 0
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club
———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer
Waverly at Newark Valley, ppd. SVEC 10, Notre Dame 0 Corning 6, Athens 0
Cross CountryBoys
NEB 15, Sayre 50 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50 Athens 20, Wellsboro 35 Athens 26, Wellsboro 29
Girls
NEB 15, Sayre 47 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 48 Athens 17, Wellsboro 43 Athens 20, North Penn/Mansfield 41
Golf
NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, ppd.
Volleyball
Wyalusing 3, Athens 1 North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, No report Tioga 3, Newfield 1 Waverly at Candor, ppd.
Girls Swimming
Waverly 74, Whitney Point 12
Girls Soccer
Athens 5, Towanda 1
———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer
SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tioga at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m.
———Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball
Candor at S-VE, 7 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 7 p.m. Maine-Endwell at Athens, 7 p.m.
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.
———Friday, Oct. 1Football
Athens at Hughesville, 7 p.m. Waverly at Ithaca, 7 p.m. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newfield at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
SVEC at Marathon, time TBA Oswego at Tioga, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
———Saturday, Oct. 2Football
Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly, SVEC and Athens at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.
Golf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.