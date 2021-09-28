Monday, Sept. 27Football

Tioga 44, Walton 8

Girls Soccer

Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga, 5 p.m. Wavily 3, Newark Valley 2 Athens 2, Wellsboro 0

Volleyball

Spencer-Van Etten 3, Newfield 0

Boys Soccer

Northeast Bradford 5, Athens 0

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club

———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer

Waverly at Newark Valley, ppd. SVEC 10, Notre Dame 0 Corning 6, Athens 0

Cross CountryBoys

NEB 15, Sayre 50 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 50 Athens 20, Wellsboro 35 Athens 26, Wellsboro 29

Girls

NEB 15, Sayre 47 Wyalusing 15, Sayre 48 Athens 17, Wellsboro 43 Athens 20, North Penn/Mansfield 41

Golf

NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, ppd.

Volleyball

Wyalusing 3, Athens 1 North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, No report Tioga 3, Newfield 1 Waverly at Candor, ppd.

Girls Swimming

Waverly 74, Whitney Point 12

Girls Soccer

Athens 5, Towanda 1

———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer

SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball

Candor at S-VE, 7 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 7 p.m. Maine-Endwell at Athens, 7 p.m.

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

———Friday, Oct. 1Football

Athens at Hughesville, 7 p.m. Waverly at Ithaca, 7 p.m. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newfield at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

SVEC at Marathon, time TBA Oswego at Tioga, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

———Saturday, Oct. 2Football

Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly, SVEC and Athens at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

