Schillmoeller nets four goals against O-M

WAVERLY — Playing in its third game in as many nights, the Waverly boys soccer team defeated Odessa-Montour, 7-1, on senior night on Thursday.
Griff Schillmoeller netted four goals in the first half, scoring at the five, 29, 32 and 37-minute marks. It was his second straight game with four goals. He also recorded an assist.
Ralph Johnson scored an unassisted goal nine minutes into the second half.
Landon McCarty scored 10 minutes later, and Charlie Larabee added on another with five minutes remaining.
“This was a great way to end a long week of soccer games,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. I’m really glad to get a win on our senior night. The boys played really well, and I’m proud of their perseverance this week.”
Waverly outshot O-M 26-2, and held the advantage in corner kicks with seven to one for O-M.
The Wolverines conclude the regular season on Oct. 12 with a road match against Newfield at 4:30 p.m.
SVEC 3, Newfield 1
CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team celebrated its senior night with a 3-1 victory over Newfield on Thursday.
Addison Young scored twice for the Eagle, and Jacob Banks scored the third goal.
Banks also recorded two assists in the game.
SVEC outshot Newfield, 16-5, and also held a six to three edge in corner kicks.
The Eagles will travel to Newark Valley on Oct. 11 for their next match.
