Waverly bowlers take down SVEC By The Times editor Feb 2, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly boys bowling team got a pair of 600 series from seniors Ashton Pritchard and Zach Vanderpool as they beat SVEC 3-1 on Tuesday.The Wolverines started things off with a 1,021-943 win before SVEC took the second set 968-932. Waverly won the third game 949-928 and earned the total pinfall win 2,902-2,839.Pritchard rolled a 654 series with games of 224, 205 and 225, while Vanderpool finished with games of 228, 216 and 201 for a 645 series.Tristan Campbell shot a 569 series for Waverly, which got a 526 series from Derek Johnson and Michael Cole added a 473.Also for Waverly, Carter Hayes finshed with a 437 set.SVEC was led by Matt Fitch with a 613 series. Kody Floyd had a 596 series for the Eagles.Waverly improved to 55-5 on the season and leads Newark Valley by six games in the IAC Large School standings.SVEC is now 56-8 and is 12 games up on Tioga in the Small School championship race.On the girls side of things, the Lady Wolverines earned a 3-1 win over the visiting Eagles.Shantilly Decker led the way for Waverly with a 654 series on games of 197, 244 and 213.Victoria Houseknecht finished with a 490 series, while Rachel Houseknect had a 481 and Serenity Conklin added a 468.Also for Waverly, Karis Hayes added a 393.SVEC was led by Kaitlyn Floyd with a 623 series. Janelle Marsh added a 546 series for the Eagles.Waverly won the first game 854-786, while SVEC won the second game 881-841. The Lady Wolverines took the third set 792-771 and won the match by a 2,486-2,438 count.The Waverly girls are now 50-10 on the year and lead Union Springs/Port Byron by one game. 