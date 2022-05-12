SAYRE — The Sayre and Sullivan County softball teams combined for 30 hits and 39 runs on Wednesday, with the Griffins coming out on top 20-19 in eight innings.
Sullivan County jumped ahead 6-0 in the top of the first, but Sayre plated four in the bottom of the inning.
After the Griffins scored once in the top of the second, Sayre made it 7-6 in the third.
Sullivan County added two more runs in the top of the fourth, but Abby McGaughey hit a three-RBI double and came into score on an RBI single by Aliyah Rawlings to put Sayre ahead 10-9.
It was Sayre’s first lead of the game, and the season.
“This is the best game we’ve played all year,” Sayre coach Rich Decatur said. “They stayed in it all the way to the end.”
That lead did not last long, though, as Sullivan County scored eight runs in the top of the fifth — highlighted by an inside-the-park home run by Kaelyn Wettlaufer — to take a commanding 17-10 lead.
However, Sayre did not go down quietly.
After scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and holding the Griffins scoreless in the top of the sixth, Sayre came back to tie the game at 17 in the bottom of the inning.
McGaughey led off with a double, Rawlings followed with an RBI triple and Mercedez Haggerty ripped an RBI single. Olivia Corbin and Makenna Garrison both drew walks and both came in to score, with Garrison scoring the tying run.
Kayla Fowler gave Sullivan County the lead back in the top of the seventh, but Haggerty singled and later scored to tie the game at 18 in the bottom of the inning.
Corbin doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball with two out. Mazlin VanDuzer was hit by a pitch to bring up Meaghan Flynn, who flew out on a hard-hit ball to right field to send the game to extras.
Sullivan County scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to go ahead 20-18.
Sayre scored once in the bottom of the frame, but could not muster anymore, and the Griffins escaped with a 20-19 win.
“It was a very stressful game,” Sullivan County coach Brian Heisman said. “I think everybody played to their greatest ability and stepped up when they needed to.”
Brianna Bottiglieri had three hits and six RBI for Sullivan County, while Fowler had four hits with one RBI. Wettlaufer had two hits and three RBI and Carly Rupert added two hits and two RBI.
McGaughey led Sayre with three hits and four RBI, while Rawlings and Maddie Smith each had three hits and three RBI. Haggerty and Corbin both added a pair of hits and RBI.
The two teams will play again this afternoon with Sullivan County hosting.
“We play Sullivan County again (Thursday),” Decatur said. “We told them that they’re in this and they can win.”
The Griffins need to win three of their final four games to qualify for the District IV Playoffs. After playing Sayre today, they will play a double-header against St. John Neumann and another game against Columbia-Montour Vo Tech next week.
