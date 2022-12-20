TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers basketball team suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they hosted defending state champion Newfield in a 59-57 battle that came down to the final seconds of play.
Both units went blow-for-blow throughout the night and things remained dead-even in the first half, with the score tied 24-24.
Newfield edged Tioga by just one point in the third by a count of 19-18 despite a three-point barrage from Tioga that saw the Tigers connect on three in the frame.
In the fourth things remained tight, and Tioga would have a chance with no time on the clock to take the win on a three-pointer, but it wouldn’t find nylon as Newfield survived the Tioga effort and handed the Tigers their first loss of the year.
Tioga was led by a big night from Ethan Perry, who netted 18 points and connected on two three-pointers.
Evan Sickler would turn in another strong scoring performance with 17 points and two three-pointers, while Valentino Rossi also added double-digit scoring with a 12-point night.
Gavin Fisher scored six, and Shae Bailey netted four for the Tigers in the loss.
Sayre 51, Montgomery 47
SAYRE — The Sayre Redskins basketball team rallied back in the fourth to pull off a 51-47 win over Montgomery on Saturday to pick up their second win of the season.
It was all Montgomery in the first half of play, putting the Redskins down 31-15 at the break.
But the Redskins would start to chip at that lead throughout the second half before using a huge run in the fourth to claim the win.
Sayre cut the lead to 43-32 heading into the fourth, and would completely dominate the final frame and outscored Montgomery 19-4 to grab the win.
Jackson Hubbard led the way with a huge double-double of 20 points and 10 boards, while Zack Garrity scored 11, Nick Pellicano netted 10, Will Trump added six, and Mike Griffin scored four in the win.
Sayre’s next contest will be on the road against NEB on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Dallas 73, Athens 50
DALLAS — The visiting Athens Wildcats dropped a non-league contest against Dallas by a 73-50 score on Saturday night.
Dallas jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the opening quarter and the Wildcats could never recover as they dropped their second game of the season.
Mason Lister led Athens with 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Luke Horton added 12 points and five rebounds, and Luke Kraft finished with eight points and three assists in the loss.
The Wildcats would get five points and four rebounds from Chris Mitchell, while Connor Mosher finished with five points and Korey Miller chipped in three assists.
Darius Wallace led Dallas with 20 points and Nick Williams scored 16 points.
Girls Basketball
Wellsboro 32, Sayre 29
SAYRE — The Sayre Lady Redskins basketball team nearly captured their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday, but ultimately fell short to Wellsboro by a score of 32-29.
Both teams hung close throughout the first half, with Sayre trailing just 15-14 at the break.
Wellsboro extended their lead to two points in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth with an 8-7 advantage to pick up the win over Sayre.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton who netted a team-high 12 points.
Both Lizzy Shaw and Rylee Lantz added six points, Gabby Shaw scored four points, and Meghan Flynn scored one point.
Sayre will continue to look for their first win of the year tonight when they travel to Rome to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers at 6 p.m.
Newfield 42, Tioga 33
NEWFIELD — The Tioga Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to take on Newfield on Saturday and dropped the contest 42-33 despite a furious fourth-quarter charge.
Newfield jumped all over the Lady Tigers in the first half — building a 24-11 advantage at the break. They continued to extend their lead in the third with a 15-8 scoring advantage before the Tioga offense started to click in the fourth.
Tioga outscored Newfield 14-3 in the final frame led by a seven-point quarter by RaeAnne Feeko.
It wouldn’t be enough to turn the tables as the Lady Tigers fell by a final count of 42-33.
Reese Howey was the top bucket-getter for Tioga with 18 points, while Feeko added nine.
Elyse Haney added four points while both Haley Powell and Emily Bidwell netted two each.
Tioga is back on the floor on Thursday at home against Moravia at 7 p.m. as they look to capture their first victory of the season.
