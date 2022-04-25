DEPOSIT — Deposit/Hancock’s host Eagles broke open a close game with a six-run fourth inning and led 11-1 through four innings.
Tioga battled back, but the hole was too steep and the Tigers fell to D-H 12-6 on the road.
Up 3-0, a walk and an error set the table for the Eagles’ big fourth inning. The big blow was the three-run homer that followed. Two more walks were followed by a two-run double by Rylee Smith and a one-out RBI single by Payton Gill completed the rally.
Deposit/Hancock added two runs in the fifth before Tioga rallied in the fifth.
Austyn Vance opened the inning with a triple and scored on an error that allowed Alissa Hine to reach base. A walk and a single by Abby Foley loaded the bases but Hine was cut down at the plate on a play that let RaeAnne Feeko to reach base.
MJ Thetga came through with a two-run single and was replaced on the basse paths by Megan Shumway. Erin Luther reached base on an error that sent Feeko home and put Shumway on third. An RBI ground out by Julia Bellis finished out the scoring for the Tigers in the inning and the game.
Thetga led Tioga with two hits and three RBI. Foley had a hit and two runs, Feeko finished with a hit and a run; Vance’s triple and run her only hit and run the game; Luther and Bellis had an RBI each and Shumway matched Mackenzie Williams with a run each.
Luther and Feeko shared the pitching chores evenly. Feeko allowed five runs — four earned — on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Luther gave up four hits, six walks and seven runs — five earned — with three strikeouts in three innings.
Martin was the Eagles’ big hitter with a 4-for-4 day that included the homer and a double, four RBI and three runs. Smith added two hits, including a double with three RBI and a run.
Tioga will look to get back in the winner’s circle today when the Tigers host Odessa-Montour.
