ONEONTA – Athens made the long trek northeast for the Dave Forbes Invitational on Saturday and came back with some very good runs.
The Wildcats boys finished third behind just New York state power Ithaca and Columbia and the Lady Wildcats placed two runners in the top 11 and finished ninth as a team
Ithaca won the boys’ meet with 35 points followed by Columbia with 71 points and Athens with 97. Union-Endicott, wih 118 points and Elmira with 151 points, rounded out the top five.
Kyle Anthony led Athens, finishing ninth in 17 minutes, 38 seconds.Matt Gorsline was 12th th eight seconds later at 17:46 and Ethan Denlinger was 13th in 17:48.
Also scoring for the Wildcats were Ethan Hicks, 30th in 19:03, and Carter Lewis, 33rd in 19:07.
“Today was a really good start for us,” said Boys Coach Mike Bronson. “All of our kids (boys, girls, varsity, JV, junior high) did a great job of getting out there and competing.”
What was particularly gratifying is having the team run like this in a big invite – something that was missing last season.
“For a lot of our kids this was their first time competing in a big invitational. The boys ran really well, they stuck together in their packs. Matt Gorsline, Kyle Anthony, and Ethan Denlinger did a good job up front working together as a group. Ethan Hicks and Carter Lewis did great in their first high school race and Nate Prickitt and Sander Bertsch gave us some nice depth. It was good to see where we are at. We have some things we need to keep working on, but overall we are really happy with where we are at this point in the season.
Athens’ Lady Wildcats were led by Sara and Emma Bronson. Sara placed eighth in 21:12 and Emma was 11th in 21:29.
Also scoring for Athens were Thea Bentley, 47th in 26:49; Cailyn Conklin, 56 th in 28:44; and Emily Hnderson, 59th in 29:57.
Delhi won the meet with 59 points and Columbia was a distant second with 104 points. Union-Endicott (113), Chenango Forks (121) and Ithaca (133) rounded out the top five. Athens finished with 181 points.
“It was great to see the kids be able to start the season off with a good-sized invitational this year since they missed out on them last year,” said Athens Girls Coach Scott Riley. Sara and Emma Bronson had very strong starts to their season with some pretty fast times which equaled high-place finishes. The girls as a team ran very well today as well. We were very pleased with the efforts and performance we received from all of them. Several of the girls have had limited practice due to injury the past few weeks and still ran well. We expect they’ll only continue to get stronger as we get further into the season.”
