SPENCER-VAN ETTEN — The 2-4 Spencer Van-Etten/Candor Eagles travel tonight to take on the undefeated Tioga Tigers.
Tioga is coming off their most lopsided victory of the year — demolishing Sidney at home by a score of 60-0.
The offense racked up 443 total yards and scored at will during the first half before taking their foot off the gas pedal late.
The Tioga offense has churned out nearly 2,400 yards this season and has scored a staggering 50.8 points per game.
Their offense is led by Caden Bellis under center — who has racked up 692 yards passing with 216 yards on the ground and scored 13 total touchdowns.
The Tigers also have a plethora of home run hitters on their offense, and Drew Macumber has been the lead back with 452 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 11.3 yards per carry.
Ousmane Duncanson has been the other star running back for the Tigers and has 410 yards rushing on over 15 yards per attempt to go with 11 touchdowns.
Their receivers have been paced by Valentino Rossi — who has 11 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns.
Evan Sickler has been a do-it-all player and has racked up 250 yards on just 15 touches while reaching paydirt four times.
On defense, the Tigers have allowed just over eight points per contest while forcing nine turnovers.
They are led by their strong linebacking unit of Macumber, Duncanson and Bellis, who have over 150 total tackles on the year.
Their opponent in the SVEC Eagles are coming off their best performance of the 2022 season, and after a rocky start have found their groove on both sides of the ball.
SVEC racked up a 50-0 win over Bainbridge-Guilford last week and after a 0-2 start to the year have gone 2-2 in their past four contests.
In their win last week, SVEC racked up over 500 yards of total offense and held their opponent to just 75 yards — both season-bests for the Eagles.
The run game that struggled earlier in the year was in full force during the win as they punished the Bobcats for 432 yards on 42 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns on the year.
They were led by stellar performances from Parker Robinson, who netted 106 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and Pavel Jofre, who had 99 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Jacek Teribury recorded 80 yards passing and 98 yards rushing with a touchdown as well.
The Eagles have scored over 24 points per game this season with their defense allowing just over 30 points per game.
The Tioga team and SVEC share two common opponents this season in Sidney and Bainbridge-Guilford.
Both the Tigers and the Eagles blew out these opponents, with Tioga beating Sidney 60 and the Bobcats 55-6 — while SVEC beat Sidney 48-26 and the Bobcats 50-0.
The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
