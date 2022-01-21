ATHENS — Up just 8-7 with 5:19 to go in the first period, the host Lady Wildcats went on a 20-2 run spanning the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second period.

The resulting 28-9 lead — which would grow to 38-14 by halftime — ended any potential drama early in the Wildcats’ 58-28 win over Williamson Thursday night.

In all, Athens had 17 steals and caused numerous other turnovers before taking off the press early in the second quarter. The starters had a seat for the last 12 minutes, and Athens led 54-21 through three quarters

Caydence Macik had 14 points, — seven in the first quarter —six steals and five rebounds to lead the Wildcats’ charge. Emma Bronson also had seven of her 13 points in the opening period, and Karlee Bartlow split her 10 points evenly between the first and third quarters and dished out five assists.

Addy Wheeler had eight points, four assists and four boards, Mya Thompson grabbed six caroms and Olivia Bartlow had four rebounds.

Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones netted 18 points to lead all scorers and Olivia Meisner had eight points for the Warriors.

Athens is scheduled to visit North Penn/Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

