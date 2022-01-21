As Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones goes for the block from behind and the Warriors’ Lena Lewis stands her ground underneath, Athens’ Karlee Bartlow knifes through for a shot during their teams’ game at Athens Thursday night.
Guarded by Emma Meisner, Athens’ Caydence Macik goes back up with a rebound in her team’s game against Williamson Thursday night.
Dave Post/Morning Times
Dave Post/Morning Times
All alone under the basket after a steal, Athens’ Emma Bronsonscores two in her team’s game against Williaamson Thursday night.
ATHENS — Up just 8-7 with 5:19 to go in the first period, the host Lady Wildcats went on a 20-2 run spanning the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second period.
The resulting 28-9 lead — which would grow to 38-14 by halftime — ended any potential drama early in the Wildcats’ 58-28 win over Williamson Thursday night.
In all, Athens had 17 steals and caused numerous other turnovers before taking off the press early in the second quarter. The starters had a seat for the last 12 minutes, and Athens led 54-21 through three quarters
Caydence Macik had 14 points, — seven in the first quarter —six steals and five rebounds to lead the Wildcats’ charge. Emma Bronson also had seven of her 13 points in the opening period, and Karlee Bartlow split her 10 points evenly between the first and third quarters and dished out five assists.
Addy Wheeler had eight points, four assists and four boards, Mya Thompson grabbed six caroms and Olivia Bartlow had four rebounds.
Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones netted 18 points to lead all scorers and Olivia Meisner had eight points for the Warriors.
Athens is scheduled to visit North Penn/Mansfield at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
