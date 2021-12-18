TIOGA CENTER — Julia Bellis recorded a triple double and Tioga was tough on the glass, but it wasn’t enough Friday night as visiting Newfield topped the Lady Tigers in overtime, 48-41.
Natalie Tibbals netted seven of her 11 points in the extra session to lead the Trojans to the win.
After an evenly-played first half, Tioga took a 30-25 lead into the fourth quarter. Emily Dunn — who led Newfield with 12 points — had four of those in the fourth quarter, and Ashlee Pealo, who finished with 11 points, did the same. Aaliyah McCay added 10 points for a very balanced Newfield squad.
Bellis logged 12 points, 12 steals and 14 rebounds for Tioga and still found the time to hand out a team-high five assists. Reese Howey had 13 points for the Lady Tigers and added six rebounds.
Also for Tioga, Gabby Foley had seven steals and four points, Mariah Nichols had six boards and Abby Foley packaged five points with three assists for Tioga.
The Lady Tigers will host Moravia at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Boys Basketball
Newfield 63, Tioga 54
NEWFIELD — Tioga stayed with Newfield through the first half, but the Trojans extended a 33-30 lead to 46-37 through three quarters and held on for the win.
Casey Stoughton had eight of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter in an effort to rally the Tigers. Evan Sickler, who finished with 15 points, had nine of those in the middle two quarters in an attempt to keep the Tigers close.
Gavin Fisher added seven points and Josh Reis matched Gavin Godfrey with six points each.
Tioga will visit Moravia on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Waverly 69, Notre Dame 30
ELMIRA — The Waverly boys basketball team had no problems taking care of business against Elmira-Notre Dame in a 69-30 win on Friday night.
The Wolverines scored 22 first-quarter points and added 16 more in the second to head into halftime with a 38-19 lead.
Waverly held Notre Dame to 11 points in the second half while posting 31.
Waverly’s Joey Tomasso led all scorers with 26 points in the game.
Brennan Traub scored 16 points for the Wolverines and went a perfect three for three from behind the arc while also grabbing six rebounds.
Brady Blauvelt recorded a game-high nine boards, and Tyler Talada tallied two blocked shots.
Nate Delill and Davis Croft both came down with four rebounds.
Steven Gaugh and Eric Bukowinski tied for a team-high 11 points for the Crusaders.
The Wolverines will return to the court when they host Trumansburg at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
